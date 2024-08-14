Bengal rape-murder: Kolkata Police didn’t tell parents about ‘suicide’, cops clarify

Kolkata Police, who are under fire for the rape and murder of a doctor at the RG Kar Medical College Hospital, have rejected reports which claim that they told parents of the woman that she died by suicide. The police made the clarification while answering four questions on the case posed by a user on X. Four questions The user going by the handle @_TheEnigmous had asked police why they told parents of the doctor that she died by suicide, cremated the body in a hurried manner, why the government re-appointed sacked college principal Sandip Ghosh and why renovation works were suddenly initiated on college premises. “We Need Answers for the Following Questions- 1. Why the Police informed Parents that the Deceased comitted Suicide? 2. Why Police Cremated the Body in a Hurried Manner? 3. Why the State Reinstated Sandip Ghosh? 4. Why Renovation Works were started suddenly in RG Kar?” the user asked.

We Need Answers for the Following Questions- 1. Why the Police informed Parents that the Deceased comitted Suicide?2. Why Police Cremated the Body in a Hurried Manner?3. Why the State Reinstated Sandip Ghosh? 4. Why Renovation Works were started suddenly in RG Kar? — The Enigmous (@_TheEnigmous) August 14, 2024

Clarification on ‘suicide’, cremation The official handle of Kolkata Police sought to clarify the first two questions. In a post, police said they were not the ones to have called the doctor’s parents to tell them she had died of suicide and that it was the parents and not Kolkata Police who cremated the woman. “Reports of KP informing the family about a possible suicide are false. The family confirmed the call did not come from KP,” the post read.

Since points 1 & 2 concern Kolkata Police, we wish to clarify:

1. Reports of KP informing the family about a possible suicide are false. The family confirmed the call did not come from KP

2. ⁠KP didn’t cremate the body of deceased. It was her family who cremated her. https://t.co/ktoVv8scjZ — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) August 14, 2024