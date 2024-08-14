Bengal rape-murder: Kolkata Police didn’t tell parents about ‘suicide’, cops clarify
Responding to a social media post, Kolkata Police also clarified that it was not the police, but the parents of the woman doctor who cremated her
Kolkata Police, who are under fire for the rape and murder of a doctor at the RG Kar Medical College Hospital, have rejected reports which claim that they told parents of the woman that she died by suicide.
The police made the clarification while answering four questions on the case posed by a user on X.
Four questions
The user going by the handle @_TheEnigmous had asked police why they told parents of the doctor that she died by suicide, cremated the body in a hurried manner, why the government re-appointed sacked college principal Sandip Ghosh and why renovation works were suddenly initiated on college premises.
“We Need Answers for the Following Questions- 1. Why the Police informed Parents that the Deceased comitted Suicide? 2. Why Police Cremated the Body in a Hurried Manner? 3. Why the State Reinstated Sandip Ghosh? 4. Why Renovation Works were started suddenly in RG Kar?” the user asked.
Clarification on ‘suicide’, cremation
The official handle of Kolkata Police sought to clarify the first two questions. In a post, police said they were not the ones to have called the doctor’s parents to tell them she had died of suicide and that it was the parents and not Kolkata Police who cremated the woman.
“Reports of KP informing the family about a possible suicide are false. The family confirmed the call did not come from KP,” the post read.
“KP didn’t cremate the body of deceased. It was her family who cremated her,” it added.
Made to wait for 3 hours before seeing body: Family
The family of the deceased has claimed that on Friday (August 9) they were initially told over the phone that their daughter had died by suicide. The woman’s father had told a media house that a person identifying himself as the assistant superintendent of chest medicine department had informed them about the incident over the call. However, the parents “saw the reality” after reaching the hospital.
In a video that has gone viral ever since, parents and relatives of the woman told Lallantop channel, that they were made to wait for three hours after reaching the hospital and the parents had to beg authorities to show them their daughter’s face.
One of the relatives accompanying the parents told the channel that after three hours, the father was allowed to go inside the seminar hall – where the body was found – and managed to click a picture of his deceased daughter.
“She had no clothes on her body. Her legs were 90 degrees apart…this cannot happen unless the pelvic girdle breaks, which means she was torn apart, the relative said.
Junior docs on ceasework, CBI probing case
The body of the woman post-graduate trainee was found inside a seminar hall of the hospital on August 9 morning. A civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the crime.
Junior doctors across West Bengal continued ceasework on Wednesday, the sixth day on the trot, protesting against the alleged rape and murder and demanding justice for her.
The ongoing protest affected healthcare services, and long queues of patients were seen at outpatient departments (OPDs) of all government hospitals.
The agitating junior doctors have been pressing for a magisterial probe into the killing of the woman doctor and the removal of senior officials from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation.
