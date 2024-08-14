Kolkata hospital rape-murder: CBI begins probe; here’s what it will focus on

A team of senior CBI officers on Wednesday (August 14) began its investigation into the brutal rape and murder of a female postgraduate trainee doctor at the top state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital even as women across the city geared up to hold a massive protest march at midnight. The probe was handed over to the CBI on Tuesday following a Calcutta High Court order. The CBI team, which reached Kolkata on Wednesday morning, reportedly comprises medical and forensic experts. They will visit the RG Kar hospital’s seminar hall where the body of the trainee doctor was found on August 9. Three CBI teams formed A central agency official told news agency PTI that three groups of CBI officers have been formed to investigate the matter. One group will visit RG Kar hospital and talk to the witnesses and the doctors who were on duty on that night. Another team has taken Sanjay Roy, the only person to be arrested in the case so far, in custody, after his medical tests were conducted at the state-run SSKM Hospital. The third team will coordinate with the Kolkata Police sleuths who were conducting the investigation. Two CBI officers went to Tala Police Station on Tuesday evening and took documents related to the Kolkata Police’s investigation.

#WATCH | West Bengal: CBI and FSL teams have reached the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata where a woman doctor was raped and murdered.Following the Calcutta High Court order, CBI has taken over the case and has sent a specialised medical and forensic team from… pic.twitter.com/XtpgrNxy4T — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2024

Focus of CBI probe A CBI source told PTI that the agency has filed an FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in New Delhi. “Today, our officers will seek the call details of the deceased woman and those on duty on that day. They may submit the FIR in a local court,” another central agency source said. Media house NDTV cited sources as saying that the CBI’s Special Crime Unit (SC1) will examine the crime scene for fingerprints, footprints, and other forensic evidence. The team will also review the evidence gathered by Kolkata Police and re-record accused Roy’s statement. The CCTV footage available at the hospital will reportedly be seized. The team will also record the statements of hospital personnel, the deceased doctor’s friends, including the four who had dinner with her hours before the crime took place, her family members, and the doctors who performed the autopsy. Six issues to be probed According to NDTV, the CBI inquiry will focus on six key issues: 1. Was the PGT doctor raped by one man or more than one? The Kolkata Police has maintained that Roy was the only perpetrator, confirmed by the autopsy report and Roy’s confession to them (not recorded before a magistrate). The autopsy report has matched the skin and blood samples found under the fingernails of the victim with those of Roy, and the injuries on his body have also corroborated it, say the police. Roy has reportedly told the police that he was alone. However, a section of protesters has maintained since the beginning that given the nature of the woman’s injuries, it could not have been the work of one person. The woman’s parents — who had sought a court-monitored probe — argued in Calcutta High Court on Tuesday that the injuries suggested that there was more than one attacker. The police have, however, argued in court that the injuries would have been different had there been more people. The High Court said in its order: “The petitioners have narrated the state in which the body of their daughter was found when they were permitted to see…there were bleeding injuries over the body and there was no cloth on the lower part of the body… The parents suspect that more than one individual were offenders and their suspicion is that it is a case of gang rape.” 2. Was Sanjay Roy alone? Even if the PGT doctor was not raped by more than one person, the question remains whether there were others who helped the perpetrator commit the murder, for instance, or helped him in other ways.

#WATCH | RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case | West Bengal Police bring accused, Sanjoy Roy to CBI Office at CGO Complex in Kolkata. Following Calcutta High Court order, the CBI has taken over the case and has sent a specialised medical and forensic team from… pic.twitter.com/yNOd91dDHM — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2024