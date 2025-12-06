'Babri-style mosque': Central forces conduct route march; 3 lakh people to attend

Security has been tightened in the locality with deployment of additional forces in view of the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the construction of a proposed mosque -modelled on Ayodhya’s Babri Masjid- at Beldanga in West Bengal's Murshidabad.

The area has been placed under a "high security" zone, with the police, Rapid Action Force (RAF) and BSF units being mobilised, they said.

Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir proposed to build a mosque in the locality, and its foundation-laying ceremony is scheduled on December 6, which marks the anniversary of the demolition of Ayodhya's Babri Masjid.

RAF personnel reached Rejinagar earlier in the day and were stationed at a local school before final deployment, an official said, adding that reinforcements have also been made from Krishnanagar and Berhampore.

The central forces conducted route marches and were seen patrolling areas near the proposed mosque construction site, he said.

The suspended TMC MLA told the administration that his volunteers would be present on the ground and expressed confidence that the programme would pass off peacefully.

Kabir, who was seen monitoring stage preparations at Rejinagar, submitted a formal request, seeking permission for the programme, but an official said the administration has not yet approved.

Kabir, who has hogged the limelight in the past with controversial statements on matters, including the party's internal affairs, was suspended by the Trinamool Congress on Thursday for indulging in what it termed "communal politics".

The suspended leader subsequently announced his decision to resign as MLA and launch his own party later this month.

Saudi clerics expected, foods being arranged

Saudi clerics are expected, and food for thousands is being prepared, with authorities enforcing a tight security grid.

Kabir told reporters that "nearly 3 lakh people will gather across 25 bighas near Moradighi on Saturday", adding that religious leaders from several states had confirmed their presence. "Two qazis from Saudi Arabia will arrive in a special convoy from Kolkata airport in the morning," he said.

Seven Murshidabad-based catering agencies have been contracted to cook shahi biryani for the crowd. A close aide of the MLA said about 40,000 packets were being made for guests and another 20,000 for local residents, pushing food expenses alone past Rs 30 lakh.

"The venue budget will reach around Rs 60-70 lakh," he said. The dais, rising over paddy fields, has become the most visible symbol of the scale.

At 150 feet long and 80 feet wide, with seating for around 400 guests, it is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 10 lakh.

Nearly 3,000 volunteers, 2,000 of whom began work early Friday, have been deployed to manage crowd movement, regulate access roads and prevent bottlenecks on NH-12, organisers said.

Kabir said the ceremony would begin with Quran recitation at 10 am, followed by the foundation event at noon.

"Formalities will start two hours earlier. By 4 pm, the ground will be cleared as per police directives," he added.

The organisers circulated a schedule outlining the day: arrival of special guests, including the visiting Saudi clerics, at 8 am; Quran recitation at 10 am; the main ceremony at noon; community meal at 2 pm; and dispersal by 4 pm. The logistical sweep has, however, heightened administrative concerns.

Following a Calcutta High Court directive on Friday, district police held a round of discussions with Kabir's team to ensure public order and uninterrupted movement along NH-12.

A senior district police officer said nearly 3,000 personnel would be deployed across Beldanga and Raninagar police station jurisdictions. "Our primary concern is keeping the national highway running. Extra forces have arrived from the headquarters. Multiple diversion plans are in place," he said.

Officials admitted that the possibility of a large crowd choking NH-12 remained the biggest challenge, and that traffic diversions could be activated depending on how the turnout builds through the morning.

For Kabir, Saturday's gathering is both a test of mobilisation and a show of defiance.

"People will come because this is a historic moment for the area," he said, brushing aside the political ripples and the heavy security ring around the venue.

(With Agency inputs)



