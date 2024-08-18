As CBI grills Sandip Ghosh for 3rd day, here’s all we know about RG Kar ex-principal, probe

Ever since the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-and-murder case from the Kolkata Police on August 14, it has so far grilled 20 people in connection with the horrific incident, while at least 40 are reportedly on its list for questioning. The person who has faced the maximum heat is Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the medical college, who was later sent on long leave by the Calcutta High Court.

As the CBI summoned Dr Ghosh for the third straight of grilling on Sunday (August 18), here is all we could find out about the doctor who was termed “extremely powerful” by a former colleague, and who has even been accused of running drug and sex rackets, apparently by RG Kar hospital insiders, and in viral social media posts.

Not new to controversy

Dr Ghosh is an orthopaedic doctor and professor. He became the principal of RG Kar Medical College in mid-2021. Before that, he worked as the vice-principal at Calcutta National Medical College (CNMC).

Interestingly, when the state government tried to reinstate Dr Ghosh — a move for which it faced severe flak — at CNMC after he resigned from RG Kar medical college following the brutal rape and murder, the trainee doctors at CNMC said they did not want the “garbage” on their campus.

Months after taking up charge of RG Kar medical college, he had reportedly faced a 350-strong students’ protest over the authorities’ hesitation to create two separate councils for students and hostels. They had even held a hunger strike outside Dr Ghosh’s office.

Transfer reversals

Insiders have reportedly alleged that Dr Ghosh used to run the hospital like his “personal fiefdom through threats and intimidation”, thanks to his close ties with the ruling TMC.

He reportedly even faced open charges of corruption and irregularities, which prompted the authorities to transfer him twice — as recently as in September 2023 and in May that year. But both times, he was quickly reinstated.

In January 2023, the RG Kar medical college administration helmed by Dr Ghosh had faced massive backlash after it was alleged that bodies brought to the hospital for autopsy were being used for the “practical sessions on dissection” without the families’ consent.

In May 2023, Dr Ghosh was reportedly transferred to Murshidabad Medical College. But he reportedly locked the principal’s room at RG Kar medical college, barring his successor from taking over. His transfer was reportedly revoked within 48 hours. In September last year, he was again transferred to the same medical college but was reportedly reinstated within a month.

A certain section of trainee doctors is said to be “close” to Dr Ghosh, and they reportedly protested against his transfer and demanded his return. This same section of trainees was reportedly accused in a ragging incident at RG Kar college’s Manicktala Main Boys’ Hostel, after which he had been transferred.

Former colleague, students speak

An intern has told The Wire that Dr Sandip Ghosh is “extremely vindictive” and “uses his political clout to terrorise students” and threaten them “with dire consequences” if they don’t “toe his line”. “Many students have failed after raising their voices against him,” the intern was quoted by The Wire.

The same claim has been made by Akhtar Ali, former deputy superintendent of RG Kar hospital. He alleged in an interview to news agency ANI that Dr Ghosh used to run a mafia raj within the institution.

“He [Sandip Ghosh] is a very corrupt person. He used to fail students, he used to charge 20 per cent commission on tender orders... He used to take money for every work that was done at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. He used to supply alcohol to students at his guesthouse... He was like a mafia person,” Akhtar Ali said in the interview.

Ali also claimed that Ghosh used to move around with bouncers. “He is very powerful. I had filed a complaint against him in 2023. His resignation [after the RG Kar rape-murder incident] was just an eyewash,” Ali had said.