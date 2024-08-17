Kolkata rape-murder: Parents give names of interns, doctors to CBI; questioning on

As the CBI initiated probe into rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, her parents have told the investigating agency that several interns and physicians from the hospital may be involved in the crime, an officer said on Friday.

“The parents told us that they suspect the involvement of multiple people behind the sexual assault and murder of their daughter. They have given names of a few interns and doctors who worked with her at the hospital,” a CBI officer said. The CBI is investigating the case following directions from the Calcutta High Court.

CBI questions suspects



The CBI has initiated the questioning of these individuals, as well as officers from the Kolkata police who were part of the initial probe, on priority. “We have identified at least 30 suspects and have started questioning them,” the CBI officer said.

The agency recently took former college principal Dr Sandip Ghosh for questioning. Besides, it has also summoned a house staff member and two post-graduate trainees who were on duty with the doctor the night she was raped and murdered.



Dr Ghosh had put in his papers a couple of days after the woman's body was found. He expressed apprehensions that he may be attacked and sought protection from the Calcutta High Court, which directed him to approach a single Bench.

The CBI made the prime accused walk through a reconstruction of the crime scene using an advanced 3D method in the seminar hall of the hospital, the officer said. The body of the post-graduate trainee was found in the seminar room on August 9.

Mamata slams Opposition



Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the Opposition CPI(M) and the BJP of orchestrating vandalism at RG Kar Hospital and trying to distort the truth behind the rape-murder of the woman doctor.

“We want the truth to come out, but some quarters are spreading lies to mislead people. Attempts are being made to hide the truth by circulating fake news on social media. We condemn these activities. We want the culprits to be punished,” she said while addressing a rally.

Hitting back at her, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia called the Opposition bloc INDIA leaders “political vultures” who speak out on crimes against women as per their political convenience.