Amit Shah launches NIA databases to tackle organised crime, weapons

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched two databases - the Organised Crime Network Database and the Weapons Database for lost, looted & recovered arms - hosted by the National Investigation Agency.

The databases are meant to be used by law enforcement agencies across the country.

The minister said a new plan to launch "a 360-degree assault on organised crime" would be brought in the coming days, and that these databases would form "a core asset of the zero-terror policy." Shah made the remarks while inaugurating the Anti-Terrorism Conference-2025, organised by the NIA on Friday, when he also unveiled the NIA's updated crime manual, besides the two databases.

Addressing the two-day conference attended by top police and central agencies officers from across the country, Shah highlighted links between organised criminals and terrorists.

"Organised crime networks initially operate for the purpose of ransom and extortion, but when their leaders flee abroad and settle there, they automatically come into contact with terrorist organisations and then use the proceeds from ransom and extortion to spread terrorism within the country," he said, according to a statement.

Every state must, under the guidance of the NIA and CBI, with the cooperation of the IB, and by utilising this database, eliminate it within their jurisdiction, Shah said.

He said that everyone should move forward with the principle of 'Duty to Share' instead of 'Need to Know.' Central agencies and state police have made good use of technology at their level, but technology developed in silos and data collected in silos are like a gun without bullets, the statement quoted him as saying.

Shah said it is better if all data can communicate with each other and are created using the same technology.

"For this purpose, the Ministry of Home Affairs, NIA, and IB should hold discussions to develop a seamless national-level framework for technology and data, and should support the states in strengthening it," he said.

The minister said the database of terrorists and criminals should be made a core asset of the zero-terror policy.

Shah said he expects the director generals of police to implement the database framework in letter and spirit.

In the coming days, Shah said, the country would bring a plan to launch a "360-degree assault on organised crime." The home minister said a new standard of coordination, cooperation, and communication has been developed among the DGP Conference, Security Strategy Conference, N-CORD meetings, and the Anti-Terror Conference.

"We cannot view these four pillars in isolation; running through them as a common thread is the Anti-Terrorism Conference," Shah said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)