5.5 magnitude quake jolts Kolkata, other parts of Bengal; no damage reported

An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale jolted Kolkata and several adjoining districts of West Bengal on Friday (February 27) afternoon, setting off a brief but widespread alarm. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property, yet the sudden tremors were enough to send residents rushing outdoors.

The tremors, felt across multiple neighbourhoods, lasted only seconds but were strong enough to be noticed in high-rise apartment blocks, office towers and crowded marketplaces. Ceiling fans swayed, windows rattled, and furniture shifted, particularly in multi-storey buildings where the motion felt more pronounced.

Epicentre and magnitude

According to an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the epicentre was located at Nayabazar in Bangladesh, roughly 100 km from Kolkata.

The tremors lasted around 10 seconds, prompting many people to leave their homes and workplaces in haste, gathering on open streets amid fears of further shocks. No aftershocks were reported immediately after the initial quake.

A report in the Hindustan Times said the tremors were felt in Kolkata at about 1:22 pm. It added that the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) recorded the magnitude at 5.5, a figure also reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Panic at offices and homes

Panic was visible at several key government offices. Employees at the state secretariat Nabanna, the Assembly House and the office of the Chief Electoral Officer stepped outside and remained there for some time, wary of possible aftershocks. Similar scenes unfolded in Salt Lake’s IT hub and in residential complexes across the city.

Residents described the moment as unsettling. “It was so strong the building moved,” a 12-year-old living in an apartment complex in Salt Lake told The Telegraph, capturing the unease that lingered even after the ground fell still.

(With agency inputs)