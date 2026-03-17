Odisha Rajya Sabha polls: Congress suspends 3 MLAs for cross-voting

The Odisha Congress suspended three of its MLAs on Tuesday (March 17) after they voted for the BJP-backed Independent candidate, Dilip Ray, in the Rajya Sabha elections, which helped him defeat the Opposition's joint candidate.

The suspended legislators are Ramesh Chandra Jena (Sanakhemundi), Dasarathi Gomango (Mohana), and Sofia Firdous (Barabati-Cuttack). All three voted for Ray during Monday's Rajya Sabha elections, in direct defiance of the party's directive.

'Betraying Congress is betraying nation'

Announcing the suspensions, the state Congress said: "Those who betray Congress are betraying the nation." State Congress media cell chairperson Arabinda Das said the decision followed a careful review of their actions, which were deemed against the party's interests.

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The party has also initiated disqualification proceedings against the three MLAs under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, and the matter will be referred to the Speaker of the Assembly.

How cross-voting cost Opposition

Congress had aligned with the BJD to back candidate Datteswar Hota in a strategic understanding. However, eight BJD MLAs also voted in favour of Ray, sealing Hota's defeat. Elections were held for four Rajya Sabha seats — BJP won two, BJD secured one, and Ray claimed the fourth.

State Congress president Bhakta Charan Das described the defection as unexpected. Arabinda was more pointed: "Gomango was our Gajapati district president twice — the party did not expect this from him. Jena was a strong leader, but destroyed himself. Sofia Firdous had a bright future; she has ended her chances of winning in Cuttack."

In an attempt to prevent cross-voting, the Congress had relocated eight of its MLAs to Karnataka ahead of the polls to shield them from inducements — a precaution that ultimately proved insufficient to prevent the defections.