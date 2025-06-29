Puri stampede LIVE: 3 dead; ‘negligence unforgivable’, says Odisha CM Mohan Majhi
Eyewitnesses allege lack of adequate police deployment during morning rituals; victim’s kin alleges delayed response to stampede
At least three people have been killed and over 50 injured in a stampede near the Shree Gundicha Temple at Saradhabali in Odisha's Puri during festivities as part of Rath Yatra on Sunday (June 29).
Six people critical
According to Puri District Collector Siddharth S Swain, the incident took place around 4 am when hundreds of devotees gathered near the temple, where the chariots of the three deities – Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra – have been stationed.
As part of the annual festival, the three deities are taken in chariots from the Sree Jagannath Temple to their aunt’s place, Sree Gundicha Temple, where they stay for seven days before returning to the main temple.
The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, and the condition of six people is critical, Swain said.
The deceased were identified as Basanti Sahu from Bolagarh, and Premakant Mohanty and Pravati Das from Balipatna.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway.
What caused the stampede?
Reports by local media quoting eyewitnesses say that while a large number of devotees had gathered at Saradhabali in the wee hours of Sunday, a rush occurred, causing panic and confusion when two trucks carrying ‘charamala’ arrived at the spot. Charamala are makeshift wooden stairs that are used to help carry deities to or down the chariots.
Reports say that the ‘Pahuda’ ritual was completed at around 12.30 am and ‘darshan’ of the deities resumed at 3.45 am. It was around this time that the crowd surged, following which the stampede occurred.
According to OTV, several eyewitnesses have alleged that there was no police deployment in the area to handle the crowd.
“When this incident happened, no one responded, neither the fire officials, nor the rescue team, nor the hospital team. This is a pathetic incident that cannot be expressed..." ANI quoted a man who lost his wife in the stampede.
‘Will take necessary action’
DGP Y B Khurania and senior government officials are at the spot to take stock of the situation.
Meanwhile, Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said he has apprised Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi about the incident.
“We will take all the necessary action,” Harichandan said.
The chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra had on Saturday reached Shree Gundicha Temple, a day after the Rath Yatra began in Puri. The temple is considered the aunt's place of the deities, which go there every year from the 12th-century Jagannath temple, situated at a distance of 2.6 km, as part of the rituals. The return car journey, known as Bahuda Yatra, will be held on July 5.
Live Updates
- 29 Jun 2025 12:40 PM IST
Tradegy has happened despite all precautions: BJP MP Baijayant Panda
#WATCH | Delhi: On the Puri stampede, BJP MP Baijayant Panda says, "This is a sad thing. 10-15 lakh people gather for #RathYatra, which is a huge crowd. This has happened after taking all precautions. All steps are being taken. I express my condolences..." pic.twitter.com/k2pbFp7Tda— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2025
- 29 Jun 2025 12:38 PM IST
#WATCH | Prayagraj, UP: On Puri Rath Yatra stampede, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari says, "I pay tribute to the dead and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured... For years, this religious festival has been celebrated with great reverence; however, the BJP government of Odisha… pic.twitter.com/FzrJ2A628i— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2025
- 29 Jun 2025 11:52 AM IST
Congress accuses BJP govt of mismanagement
Ram Chandra Kadam, leader of Odisha Congress legislative party, on Sunday condoled the deaths in the stampede at Puri and accused the state government of mismanagement during the car festival of Lord Jagannath.
“It is deeply saddening that during the world famous Rath Yatra, devotees lost their life due to a stampede like situation in front of the Gundicha Temple in Puri. This tragic incident has clearly exposed the mismanagement of the state government and administration in the eyes of countless devotees of Lord Jagannath,” he posted on X.
“First, the mistreatment of journalists, and now the loss of devotees life both incidents prove the government’s incompetence. We offer our heartfelt tributes to the departed soul and extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. We urge the state to take immediate action and uphold the dignity of the sacred Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath,” he added.
- 29 Jun 2025 11:42 AM IST
'Negligence is unforgivable, seek forgiveness', says Odisha CM Mohan Majhi
"Due to the intense eagerness among devotees to have a glimpse of Mahaprabhu at Sharadhabali, an unfortunate incident occurred because of the resulting jostling and chaos. Personally, I and my government seek forgiveness from all Jagannath devotees. We express our condolences to the families of those devotees whose lives were extinguished at Sharadhabali and pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath to grant them the strength to bear this profound sorrow," Odisha CM Mohan Majhi said on X.
"This negligence is unforgivable. An immediate investigation into the security lapses will be conducted, and I have directed that necessary steps be taken to initiate exemplary action against those responsible," he added.
- 29 Jun 2025 11:28 AM IST
'Saddened, heartbroken': BJP leader Baijayant Panda
"Hearing the news of devotees being injured and killed in a stampede near the Puri Shri Gundicha Temple this morning, I am deeply saddened and heartbroken. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and extend my condolences to the grieving families. In this time of sorrow, may Lord Shri Jagannath grant them patience and courage," BJP's national vice president Baijayant Panda said in a post on X.
ଆଜି ଭୋର ସମୟରେ ପୁରୀ ଶ୍ରୀଗୁଣ୍ଡିଚା ମନ୍ଦିର ନିକଟରେ ଠେଲାପେଲା ହୋଇ ଅଘଟଣରେ ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଳୁଙ୍କ ମୃତାହତ ହେବା ଖବର ଶୁଣି ମୁଁ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଦୁଃଖିତ ଏବଂ ମର୍ମାହତ। ଆହତଙ୍କ ଆଶୁଆରୋଗ୍ୟ କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି। ଏହି ଦୁଃଖ ସମୟରେ ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀଜଗନ୍ନାଥ ସେମାନଙ୍କୁ ଧୈର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଓ ସାହସ ପ୍ରଦାନ କରନ୍ତୁ…
— Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) June 29, 2025