Rath Yatra 2025: Puri gears up with enhanced security, AI surveillance

The temple town of Puri in Odisha has turned into a fortress as the city gears up for the annual Rath Yatra celebrations of Lord Jagannath on Friday (June 27).

The security personnel participated in a rehearsal to prepare themselves to handle the lakhs of devotees who will arrive from across the world to get a glimpse of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath.

Massive security deployment

Authorities have deployed around 10,000 police personnel for the Rath Yatra festivities, while at least eight companies of BSF, CRPF, and Rapid Action Force (RAF) will contribute to maintaining law and order.

The security forces have been reinforced with the inclusion of anti-drone systems, dog squads, and 200 platoons of force. These arrangements, overseen by senior police officials, aim to ensure the safety of devotees and the smooth rolling of chariots of the Holy Trinity.

Senior police officials said appropriate arrangements have been made to control the crowd and noted that hat the cooperation of the officers/staff of the police administration is essential for the orderly completion of the Rath Yatra.

"We have made elaborate arrangements for the smooth pulling of the Lords’ chariots. A rehearsal and dummy dragging was conducted today," Police ADG Amitabh Thakur said.

AI surveillance grid

Besides, advanced security measures, including anti-drone systems, dog squads, and around 275 Artificial Intelligence-enabled CCTV cameras have been installed in various places in the town for surveillance, a police official said.

Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Y B Khurania said the AI-powered surveillance system will keep watch on traffic movements, crowd surge and help security personnel make a prompt decision and face emergencies in case any happens. Sub-control rooms have also been set up at key locations, the DGP said.

For the first time, NSG (National Security Guard) snipers have also been deployed on the rooftops of buildings, given the threat assessment, while anti-drone technology and police-operated drones will also be in use for aerial surveillance, the DGP said, adding that anti-sabotage teams, bomb squads, and dog squads are also in place.

A real-time chatbot application has also been launched to assist visitors with information on parking availability, route maps, and directions to vacant parking spaces, Khurania said.

Crowd and traffic management

Police have divided the town into as many as eight zones for effective security and crowd control. Traffic management, inner temple security, inner cordon security, and crowd control arrangements are in place.

The security measures will also cover all routes, including land, water, and air, to guarantee the safe conduct of the festival. To ensure full proof security on the sea front, arrangements have been made with the deployment of Odisha’s Marine Police, Coast Guard, and Indian Navy, the DGP said.

Expecting a congregation of around 15 lakh people on the day one and two of the festival, DGP Khurania emphasised that priority will be given to proper service and security of the devotees.

Heightened security measures

The deities come out of the historic shrine to mingle with devotees, cutting across caste, creed, and religion once a year. As this year’s Rath Yatra celebration will be held post-Pahalgam terror attack, security arrangements have been made keeping different aspects in view, a senior police officer said.

The Director of Intelligence R P Koche said that since the Shri Jagannath Temple is located in a high-security zone, its importance increases significantly during the Rath Yatra. Besides, special security arrangements have been made for Sri Gundicha Temple and the three chariots, Koche said.

The Rath Yatra will begin on June 27 and end on July 8 with deities returning to the main shrine.