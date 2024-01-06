Odisha: Jagannath temple’s heritage corridor to be completed by January 11

The 'parikrama' or heritage corridor around the famed Jagannath temple in Puri in Odisha will be completed by January 11 and it will be inaugurated six days later, chief secretary PK Jena has said.

"After completion of the work, the project will be handed over to the temple administration and police will take over the security of the area by January 14," Jena told the media in Puri on Friday (January 5).

Pilgrim facilities

He said all arrangements would be in place to facilitate the visitors, coming from the country and abroad, to witness the inauguration of the project on January 17.

He said arrangements would be made for public convenience and the entire town will be under a security blanket.

The government has made arrangements to send promotional vehicles to every gram panchayat in the district from Saturday (January 6).