Nepal PM Oli steps in after KIIT students allege they were evicted from campus

Chaos on the campus of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and the alleged forced eviction of over 500 students from Nepal following the death of a Nepalese student by suicide, has prompted Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to open diplomatic channels.

The institute which boasts of over 40,000 students is founded by former BJD MP Achyuta Samanta.

Two embassy officials sent to KIIT “It has come to our attention through media and social media that a Nepali student has died in the hostel…and that Nepali students have been forcibly evicted from the hostel. The govt is working on this matter through diplomatic channels and is in contact with relevant authorities,” Oli said in a Facebook post on Monday (February 17). He later said in a post on X that Nepal’s embassy in New Delhi has sent two officials to counsel the students at KIIT. The Nepalese Prime Minister also assured students that arrangements have been made to ensure that they have both the options to stay in their hostel or return home. "Our embassy in New Delhi has dispatched two officers to counsel Nepali students affected in Odisha. Additionally, arrangements have been made to ensure they have the option to either remain in their hostel or return home, based on their preference," Oli posted on X. Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba said diplomatic initiatives were being taken regarding the incident. Also read: Bhubaneswar: B.Tech student from Nepal found dead in hostel, tension in campus

‘Bundled off in buses, left at railway station’

Oli’s intervention came after a massive ruckus broke out on KIIT’s campus following the alleged suicide of Prakriti Lamsal, a third-year B Tech student at the institute on Sunday. Nepali students staged a protest demanding justice for her. However, the university on Monday issued a notice stating that it was “closed sine die for all international students from Nepal and they are directed to vacate the university campus immediately today on 17th February.” Students alleged that soon after the circular was issued, authorities asked them to leave for their country with immediate effect, and even bundled them off into buses, leaving them at the Cuttack Railway Station without tickets for home. "We were told to vacate hostel rooms and dropped at the railway station. We have to appear for an examination on February 28," a student told reporters at the Cuttack railway station. "Keeping in view the situation, the Nepal students have been sent to their respective homes. The situation presently remained calm," KIIT had said then. KIIT officials threaten students in viral video In a now-viral video, two women officials at the institute were seen threatening the Nepali students and asking them to pack their bags and leave the campus. The officials are seen using abusive language and making racial comments at the students. “We just know that you compelled us to take this action,” says one of the faculty members. When students talk about approaching the embassy, the women says, “had the embassy sent you here for doing this?” “4 lakh students have passed out of this university. We have never seen an incident like this,” says the fuming faculty member. “We are feeding 40,000 children for free. What is your country’s budget?” one of the officials says in the video. KIIT asks Nepali students to return After facing backlash, the institute later on Monday asked the Nepali students to return to campus. Also read: French cyclists on way to Nepal stranded in UP, courtesy Google Maps

“APPEAL! There was an unfortunate incident which took place late in the evening yesterday on the KIIT campus. Immediately after the incident, police investigated the matter and apprehended the culprit,” said a circular signed by the Registrar.

“The KIIT administration has taken all-out efforts to restore normalcy in the campus and hostels to resume the academic activities. An appeal is made to all our Nepali students who have or plan to leave the campus to return and resume the classes,” it said. The same message was displayed on the banner of the institute’s website. Embassy in touch with CMO Later, in a separate statement, the Nepalese Embassy in Delhi said the KIIT assured it would arrange for the accommodation of the Nepalese students in the university hostel and cover their academic losses. The embassy said it was in contact with the Indian government and the Odisha chief minister's office and coordinating with authorities on the incident. The Indian embassy in a statement said it was deeply saddened by the tragic death of the Nepali student and extended its heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased during this difficult time. "The embassy has been in touch with the authorities of KIIT as well as the Odisha state government. The embassy has been informed that the local authorities have initiated an investigation into the unfortunate incident," it said. "Nepali students studying in India form an important facet of the enduring people-to-people links between the two countries. The Indian government will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure the well-being of the Nepali students in India," the statement added. Students’ union decry incident Meanwhile, the All Nepal National Independent Students Union -Revolutionary, the student wing of the opposition CPN-Maoist Centre, has strongly condemned the KIIT incident and expressed deep concerns. It demanded immediate government action to initiate legal proceedings against those responsible. Also read: Nepal and India agree to better coordinate border security

"We are concerned about reports that Nepalese students at KIIT are facing severe violence and intimidation. Instead of addressing the issue and ensuring justice, the KIIT administration has ordered the Nepalese students to vacate the hostel, displaying a lack of empathy and responsibility," the student organisation said in a statement. The union urged the government to engage in high-level diplomatic efforts with Indian authorities to ensure a fair investigation and strengthen the Nepalese embassy's role in protecting students abroad. ‘Unfortunate incident’, says state Education Minister Reacting on the incident, state Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj termed it troubling and said the matter was being probed and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has been apprised about the incident. The minister also assured reporters that appropriate action will be taken against those found accountable. He also said that college authorities have been warned against any such acts of harassment or intimidation towards students. “Nepal has an intimate relationship with India. Odisha has also good relationship with Nepal for a long time on the basis of Lord Jagannath. The incident that happened in KIIT is quite unfortunate. We express our sympathy for the bereaved family. The Home Department of the Odisha government has taken immediate steps to address the issue. The accused student in connection with the case has been arrested and forwarded to Court. Laptop, mobile and notes of the deceased have been seized,” OTV quoted him as saying. “We have taken the matter seriously and discussing about it with the college authorities and the External Affairs Ministry of the Government of India. The matter is being investigated. Stern actions will be taken against the culprits. Following the intervention of the state government, the college authorities have requested the Nepal students to return to the institution. The Nepal students sent to Cuttack will be transported aboard the buses operated by the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC). The college authorities have been directed to prevent any kind of harassment or intimidation towards the students,” he added. 1 held, police deployed on campus The postmortem of the body will be conducted at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar once the deceased student’s family arrives, sources told OTV. While police have been deployed on the campus, two security guards have been detained for allegedly assaulting students. A youth named Advik Srivastava has been arrested for abetting the suicide of the student.



