Koraput Collector withdraws Republic Day non-veg ban after backlash

The Koraput Collector on Sunday (January 25), two days after imposing a ban on the sale of meat, chicken, fish, eggs and other non-vegetarian food items on the occasion of Republic Day, withdrew the order following large-scale public backlash.

The Collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan, in a letter on January 23, instructed tahsildars, block development officers (BDOs) and executive officers of municipalities to issue an official notification in their jurisdiction prohibiting the sale of meat, chicken, fish, eggs, etc and other non-vegetarian food items on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day Celebration, 202,6 in the district.

‘Public outrage behind withdrawal’

However, in a fresh order issued on Sunday, the collector stated that the instruction was issued purely on the suggestion of the district-level Republic Day preparatory committee.

"Now, after due consideration, the aforesaid letter is hereby revoked with immediate effect," stated the order. However, the collector has not mentioned the reason behind the revocation of the order.

Also Read: ‘What we eat is our freedom’: Huge row over meat ban by civic bodies on Independence Day

According to a PTI report quoting sources, the ban order was withdrawn following public outrage in the district.

Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka, who had criticised the non-veg ban order of the district administration, on Sunday, wrote on X, "The arbitrary and unconstitutional order has now been rescinded. Constitutional freedoms cannot be suspended at will, especially in a diverse, tribal district like #Koraput. Republic Day is about liberty, not coercion. Jai Johar, Jai Koraput, Jai Hind."

Meet ban in Raipur

The Koraput decision followed similar orders issued in other parts of the country ahead of Republic Day. Earlier, the Raipur Municipal Corporation had announced a complete ban on the sale of meat and mutton on January 26 and January 30, coinciding with Republic Day and the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Also Read: KDMC bans meat sale on I-Day; Oppn calls it infringement of freedom

The civic body directed that meat shops, slaughterhouses and related establishments remain closed on the specified days, with officials tasked with monitoring compliance across municipal areas.

Closure of slaughterhouses in Nashik

In Maharashtra, civic authorities in Nashik and Malegaon had also ordered the closure of slaughterhouses on Republic Day. The directives stated that no animal slaughter would be permitted for the day, and warned that action would be taken against violators under applicable municipal regulations. Officials said the restrictions were being enforced as part of Republic Day observances.

Also Read: Slaughter ban for 9 days during Jain festival may lead to similar demands: Bombay HC

Ban on non-veg sale along the Ayodhya Dham and Panchkosi Parikrama routes

Separately, the Uttar Pradesh administration had imposed a ban on the sale of non-vegetarian food along the Ayodhya Dham and Panchkosi Parikrama routes earlier this month.

The order applied to shops, hotels and eateries located along the pilgrimage routes, with authorities stating that the measure was intended to maintain the religious sanctity of the area.

(With agency inputs)