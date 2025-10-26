Koraput coffee truly delectable, pride of Odisha: Modi in Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 127th episode of his radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday (October 26), praised Koraput coffee, saying it is truly delectable and indeed a pride of Odisha.

Modi said, "You all know about my association with tea. But today, I thought why not discuss coffee in Mann Ki Baat! You may recall that last year, we talked about Araku coffee."

In the recent past, many Odisha people shared their feelings with him regarding Koraput coffee, Modi said, adding that they also wrote to him saying that Koraput coffee should also be discussed in his radio programme.

Koraput coffee

Modi, in his programme, shared what people had said about Koraput coffee and why their story fascinated him.

"I have been told that Koraput coffee tastes amazing. Not only that, besides the taste, coffee cultivation is also benefiting people," he said.

He further said that people in Koraput cultivate coffee through their sheer passion. They were doing handsome jobs in the corporate world, but they liked coffee so much that they entered this field and are now successfully working on it.

He also pointed out that women's lives have been pleasantly transformed by coffee in the region. "They have gained both respect and prosperity through coffee," he pointed out.

"It has been rightly said: Koraput coffee is truly delectable! This indeed is a pride of Odisha," the PM said.

India’s coffee is coffee at its finest. It is brewed in India and loved by the world!#MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/RAeM8supQM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 26, 2025

Diversity of Indian coffee

Stating that Indian coffee is becoming very popular all over the world, he mentioned the places in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, where coffee is being cultivated.

"The diversity of Indian coffee is truly remarkable," Modi observed.

Besides, North-East was also progressing in coffee cultivation, which is further strengthening the identity of Indian coffee worldwide; that's why coffee lovers say: India's coffee is coffee at its finest. It is brewed in India and loved by the World, he added.

Koraput tribal women farmers who cultivate coffee in the region. Photo:X/ @Koraput_Coffee

Leaders hail Odisha brew

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said Koraput coffee is a testament to Odisha's diverse climate and harvest. De facto, it is also a window into the support our coffee cultivators and women garner, he wrote on X.

"This morning, pride brewed with joy when the Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi mentioned in his Mann Ki Baat programme about the taste and impact Koraput Coffee has had on Odisha and Bharat," Majhi said.

This Sunday, brew a cup of Odisha's homegrown coffee and spend some quality time with family. India's coffee is truly brewed in India, and loved by the world, he said.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who hails from Odisha, extended his gratitude to the PM for encouraging Koraput coffee growers and providing Koraput Coffee a global platform in the Mann Ki Baat programme.

"Coffee cultivation in Koraput has had a significant impact on economic empowerment of people. This endorsement by Hon’ble PM will further popularise Koraput Coffee and add new dimensions in its success story," Pradhan said in a post on X.

(With agency inputs)