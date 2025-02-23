Himachal Pradesh: Earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hits Mandi

Shimla, Feb 23 (PTI) An earthquake of moderate intensity hit Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district at 8.42 am on Sunday. Tremors were felt in parts of the district, though no loss of life or property was reported, officials said.

According to the MeT office, the earthquake was of 3.7 magnitude, and the epicentre was located at 31.48 degrees latitude and 76.95 degrees longitude in the Mandi region.

The earthquake struck near Kiargi in Sundernagar area at a depth of 7 km, the MeT office said. The Mandi district falls under seismic zone 5, which is a high-damage risk zone. PTI

