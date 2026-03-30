BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s 'CIA' remarks on Biju Patnaik spark BJD backlash

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has triggered a sharp backlash from the Biju Janata Dal after describing party icon and former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik as “a link” between former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the CIA during the 1960s war with China. BJD president Naveen Patnaik hit back, saying Dubey should seek counselling from a “mental doctor” for what he called a pattern of “outrageous” remarks.

"I think the BJP MP needs some mental doctor’s attention for saying these outrageous things," the former Odisha Chief Minister told reporters outside the Assembly.

The backlash comes days after Dubey, in a statement on March 27, had claimed that Biju Patnaik was the link between former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the CIA during the war against China in the 1960s.

Navin Patnaik hits back

"I am surprised to find the outrageous things that Dubey said about Biju Babu. I do not think that Nehru had put an office next to his in Delhi, while Biju Babu was still the chief minister of Odisha, to carry out tactics and fight the Chinese," said Patnaik.

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"I was very young at that time, about 13 years old, and I remember how furious Biju Babu was about the Chinese attack and how much he did to repel it,” he added.

"In his bid to blame the Congress and Nehru, the BJP MP has mentioned the name of Biju Patnaik," a senior BJD leader said.

BJD MP Sasmit Patra resigned from a parliamentary committee headed by Dubey over the latter’s remarks.

Political fallout and protests

At least four other MPs -- Manas Mangaraj, Subhasish Khuntia, Muzibulla Khan and Niranjan Bishi -- criticised the BJP MP and accused him of "insulting the pride of Odisha".

Earlier in the day, the BJD staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha, protesting purported disparaging remarks by Dubey.

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Soon after the official listed papers were laid on the table, BJD leader Sasmit Patra rose to record a "serious protest against the disparaging, false and concocted statements made by MP Nishikant Dubey against Biju Patnaik."

"He (Dubey) has called Biju Patnaik a CIA agent. This is the level to which the ruling party has fallen," he said. "This is utterly shameful. Biju Janata Dal strongly opposes it and in protest we are walking out." Patra had on Saturday (March 28, 2026) resigned from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT and Communications, protesting panel chairperson Nishikant Dubey's remarks.

Biju Patnaik’s legacy

Biju Patnaik, a two-time Chief Minister of Odisha (1961-63 and 1990-95) and the namesake of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), was a freedom fighter and aviator known for his role in daring missions, including flying to Jakarta in 1947 to rescue Indonesian independence leaders and participating in operations linked to the Battle of Stalingrad during World War II.

(With agency inputs)