Adani, Ambani groups extend services at Puri Rath Yatra

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and his family members on Saturday (June 28) attended the Rath Yatra in Puri and offered prayers.

Accompanied by wife Priti, son Karan and other family members, Adani paid obeisance to Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath, by standing in front of their chariots near Gundicha Temple.



Taking to social media platform X, Adani said: “By the grace of Lord Shri Jagannath Ji, we have been blessed with the opportunity to serve in the sacred Rath Yatra of Puri Dham. This divine journey, commencing today, is the moment when the Lord Himself comes among His devotees to grant them His divine vision. I pray that the grace of Lord Shri Jagannath Ji remains upon us all forever. Serving humanity is serving the Divine, and service itself is a spiritual practice. Jai Jagannath!”

The industrialist was greeted by the administration and servitors and was offered ‘patta bastra' and flowers.

Reliance Group pitches in

Meanwhile, after serving lakhs of people during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Reliance has launched multi-pronged efforts to enrich the experience of devotees in Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra in Odisha’s Puri, the business group said in a statement.

On the first day of the Rath Yatra on Friday, the company distributed hot meals to about one lakh devotees through its 'Anna Seva’, and the service will continue till July 8 on ‘Naladri Bije’, the day on which Lord Jagannath and his siblings will return to the 12th-century shrine.

Apart from ‘Anna Seva’, Reliance has also installed contactless sanitisers at food stalls, supplied garbage bags for cleanliness in collaboration with the municipality, and extended sanitation amenities to police camps.



Over 4,000 trained volunteers, wearing identifiable uniforms, are also managing crowds and overseeing water points to keep devotees hydrated in the hot and humid weather. They also distributed over 1.5 lakh eco-friendly hand fans to help pilgrims beat the heat.



