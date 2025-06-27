Rath Yatra LIVE: ‘Pahandi’ of deities underway; NSG, NDRF deployed as lakhs throng Puri

The Rath Yatra festival rituals in the seaside pilgrim town of Puri in Odisha began on Friday morning (June 27) with the Pahandi ritual (carrying of the deities to the rathas). Lakhs of devotees have congregated in Puri to take part in the annual event.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among others, extended their greetings to the devotees on the occasion.

The civil and police administrations are on high alert to ensure a smooth conduct of the Rath Yatra.

“By the grace of Mahaprabhu (Lord Jagannath), we are fully prepared to conduct a smooth Rath Yatra on Friday. We are getting complete support and cooperation from the servitors. All arrangements are in place to make the mega event successful,” Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee told reporters on Thursday.

After completion of all rituals, the pulling of chariots of the sibling deities - Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath - will begin at 4 pm.

While a sea of devotees has already thronged the Grand Road (Badadanda) of Puri, more are expected to congregate to pull the chariots of the holy triads.

Town fortified; bomb squads, drones deployed

About one lakh have reached Puri by Thursday evening, police sources said.

Keeping in view the huge footfall, Odisha DGP Y B Khurania said elaborate security arrangements have been made for the event.

The town is heavily fortified with deployment of approximately 10,000 security personnel, including eight companies of Central Armed Police Forces.

Khurania said that for the first time, an Integrated Command and Control Centre has been opened in Puri to monitor the entire festival from close quarters.

Over 275 AI-enabled CCTV cameras have been installed across Puri and on the roads to Konark, 35 km away and famous for the 13th-century Sun Temple, for surveillance.

This apart, the DGP said that the National Security Guard (NSG) snipers will take positions on rooftops along Grand Road in front of the temple.

Police drones, anti-sabotage teams, bomb squads, and dog squads are also deployed. The Marine Police, Coast Guard, and Indian Navy will secure the seafront, he said.

Meanwhile, IMD in its evening bulletin forecast said thunderstorms with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely to occur in several districts including Puri on Friday.

While the Indian Railways runs 365 trains to Puri, the Odisha government has engaged around 800 buses to transport devotees from different districts.

Follow this space for more live updates