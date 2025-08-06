Jharkhand court grants bail to Rahul Gandhi in defamation case

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was granted bail by an MP-MLA court in Jharkhand's Chaibasa on Wednesday (August 6) in connection with a case related to alleged defamatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in 2018.

Court grants bail

Rahul appeared before the court around 10.55 am. "Rahul Gandhi appeared before the court as per the direction from the Jharkhand High Court. He had sought bail, which was granted. We will now take the process ahead," his counsel said.

Rahul had, on June 2, moved the Jharkhand High Court, challenging the earlier order of the special court, which had directed him to appear before it on June 26.

The Congress leader's counsel had informed the high court on June 10 that his client would not be able to appear on the specified day, and instead requested it to grant August 6 for the appearance.

The high court had accepted his request.

Remarks against Shah

A defamation case was filed against Rahul by a person named Pratap Kumar for allegedly making defamatory statements against the Union home minister at a rally in Chaibasa in 2018.

Kumar, in his petition filed before the court of the magistrate in Chaibasa, had alleged that Gandhi's statements were defamatory and made purposely to malign the stature of Shah.

Rahul arrived in Jharkhand on Tuesday (August 5) to attend the funeral of veteran tribal leader and former chief minister Shibu Soren at his ancestral village Nemra in adjoining Ramgarh district.

According to officials, Rahul took a helicopter from Ranchi to reach Chaibasa. A helipad was set up at Tata College Ground for the purpose, they added.

