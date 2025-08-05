Shibu Soren to be cremated with state honours at ancestral village Nemra

The mortal remains of veteran tribal leader and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) co-founder Shibu Soren will be laid to rest with full state honours at his ancestral village Nemra in Ramgarh district on Tuesday (August 5).

Dishom Guru or Guruji, as he was popularly known, was undergoing treatment at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for over a month for kidney-related problems. He died on Monday (August 4) at the age of 81.

Last rites preparations

Preparations are in full swing for the last rites of the former chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP at his native village, Nemra, in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, around 70 km from the state's capital Ranchi, officials said.

Senior administrative officials, including the Ramgarh deputy commissioner and the SP, visited Nemra to take stock of the preparations.

Special traffic arrangements have been made for the funeral as several political leaders, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and others are likely to participate.

Schools, businesses shut

Before heading to Nemra, the mortal remains of Shibu Soren were taken to the Jharkhand Assembly for ministers, legislators and officials to pay their last respects on Tuesday morning.

As a mark of respect, the Jharkhand government declared a three-day state mourning till August 6.

Most of the schools in Jharkhand are closed on Tuesday, with many ensuring special prayers for peace to the departed soul.

Rajya Sabha proceedings were also adjourned for the day on Monday as a mark of respect for the sitting MP.

Business associations, such as the Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FJCCI), have appealed to traders to keep their shops and establishments shut in respect of Guruji.

‘Antim Johar’ tributes

Hoardings, banners and posters with a message 'Antim Johar' (last salutation) were put up in Ranchi to pay tributes to former Chief Minister Shibu Soren.

At Ranchi’s Karamtoli Chowk, a large hoarding was put up, displaying a message, in Hindi, 'Antim Johar…Vinamra Shradhanjali Jharkhand Rajya Nirmata Disom Guru Shibu Soren' (Last Salutation…Humble tributes to Jharkhand state creator Dishom Guru Shibu Soren).

JMM supporters and followers of Shibu Soren have been making a beeline at his Morabadi residence since morning to have a last glimpse of their leader.

Hemant Soren’s vow

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that his father's fight against injustice would continue. The CM also said he was passing through the most difficult phase of his life after the demise of his father.

"I am passing through the most difficult phase of my life; the pillar of Jharkhand's soul is gone. No book can explain Baba's struggle, but I vow to continue his fight against injustice," the Jharkhand CM posted on X.

Soren promised not to let Jharkhand bow and vowed to work to realise his father's dreams by working for the oppressed and the poor.

The JMM leader said he will put his feet in his father's shoes to wage a war against injustice.

(With inputs from agencies)