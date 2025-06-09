Thane: 3 feared dead, several injured after passengers fall from crowded train

Thane, Jun 9 (PTI) At least three passengers were feared dead and several others suffered injuries when they fell off a crowded moving train in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday morning, a police official here said.

The incident took place near Mumbra station in the district, the police said.

Thane GRP's senior police inspector Archana Dusane said they got an alert and rushed to the spot.

Some passengers fell off a crowded train. At that time, a mail/express train was also passing on an adjoining track, she said.

Three passengers were feared dead, the official said.

As per officials, at least six passengers were found injured along the fast line railway track between Mumbra and Diva stations in Thane district. They were suspected to have fallen from a moving train, the officials said.

Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway, told PTI that the guard of a Kasara-bound train reported about the injured passengers along the track side to the control room at around 9.30 am.

The injured passengers were rushed to the nearby hospitals, he said.

It was not yet known from which train the passengers fell, the official said.

The Thane station manager said at least five injured persons were admitted to hospital here.

It was not immediately known how the accident took place, another official said. PTI

