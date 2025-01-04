Chhattisgarh: 3 held for journalist’s murder; main accused on the run

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has pledged to mete out the “strictest punishment” to the killers of an investigative journalist whose body with torture marks was found in a septic tank in Bijapur town.

While three men have been arrested in connection with Mukesh Chandrakar’s shocking murder, the police are now hunting for Suresh Chandrakar who owned the property where the body was hidden.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: Influencer kills self on Instagram live as 21 followers watch in horror

According to the slain journalist’s family, Mukesh went missing on January 1 amid continuing threats from a contractor who faced an official inquiry after the journalist uncovered corruption in road building.

Who is the journalist?

Suresh, the man on the run, is a contractor.

Mukesh, 33, was a well-known TV journalist whose ‘Bastar Junction’ YouTube channel had over 159,000 subscribers. He played a key role in securing the release of CRPF personnel abducted by Maoists in Bijapur in 2021.

Also Read: Naxal leader Prabhakar Rao, carrying Rs 25 lakh bounty, arrested in Chhattisgarh

Mukesh’s brother told the police that the journalist had reported about irregularities in the construction of a road linking Gangaloor and Nelasanar villages in Bastar region. This triggered an official inquiry.

Death threats after exposure

Soon after, Mukesh began receiving death threats from men linked to the contractor.

After days of search, the police found Mukesh's body in a septic tank that was freshly sealed with concrete. His swollen body, with injuries to the head and back, was identified by his clothes.

Editors Guild of India condemns murder

The Editors Guild of India in a press statement said it was deeply disturbed by the reports of the suspected murder of Mukesh.

"The young journalist's death is a matter of grave concern as it raises suspicion of foul play. The Editors Guild calls on the government of Chhattisgarh to spare no efforts in investigating the case speedily and bringing the guilty to book. The safety of journalists — especially those working in smaller towns and rural areas — is of paramount importance, and the Editors Guild demands that authorities across the country must do their best to ensure that no harm or hindrance is caused to any of them in discharging their professional duties," read the statement.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: 10 Naxalites killed in encounter in Sukma district; 'era of peace returns', says CM

"A free press that is allowed to work without fear is important for any democracy. While the Editors Guild grieves Mr Chandrakar's death, it hopes that his passing under unnatural circumstances will serve as a wake-up call and prompt better measures for journalists' protection. This country must not let Mr Chandrakar's death go entirely in vain," concluded the statement.

CM promises justice

Chief Minister Sai called the murder “very sad and heart-breaking” and said Mukesh’s death was “an irreparable loss for journalism and society”.

He added: “The culprit will not be spared under any circumstances. I have given instructions to arrest the criminals as soon as possible and ensure the harshest punishment for them.”