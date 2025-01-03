Chhattisgarh: Influencer kills self on Instagram live as 21 followers watch in horror

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 19-year-old influencer from Chhattisgarh died by suicide during a live-streaming session on Instagram as 21 of her followers helplessly witnessed the tragic episode.

According to reports, the incident occurred at the content creator, Ankur Nath’s house in Nawagarh in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir Champa district on Monday (December 30, 2024) but came to light on Thursday (January 2).

Watch | Double crime shocks India amid 2025 New Year festivities



Followers tried to stop her

On Monday, Ankur, who lived with her elder sister in Nawagarh, around 150 km from Raipur, started a live stream on Instagram. Followers who joined the live session soon realised that she was preparing to hang herself. Some of her followers, who knew her, tried to stop her by rushing to her house in Nawagarh town, but found it locked from outside.

While they took the help of neighbours to break open the door, it was too late by then. Ankur was declared dead by doctors at a nearby health centre.

Influencer was suffering from heartbreak: Police

Reports quoting preliminary probe into the incident say that Ankur may have taken the extreme step as she was suffering from “heartbreak in love”.

According to police, her parents, who work in Hyderabad, have said that she was always engrossed in her phone and would regularly post reels and videos for validation on social media.

Also read: Café owner found dead in Delhi home; was getting a divorce, says family



Police are examining her mobile phone to understand what pushed her to taking her life.

One of the followers of Ankur who saw the suicide live said her totally felt helpless as he just followed her and knew nothing about her. Another said he tried calling her but couldn’t get through to her phone.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)