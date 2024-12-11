World Chess Championship: Gukesh-Ding Game 13 ends in draw, scores tied

The 13th game of the World Chess Championship match between India's D Gukesh and Ding Liren of China ended in a draw in Singapore on Wednesday (December 11).

Now, the scores are tied at 6.5 each. The 14th and final game in the classical time control format will be played on Thursday.

If the scores remain level after the 14th game, then the World Chess Championship will be decided via a tie-breaker, where games are of shorter duration.

In Game 13, the two players signed peace after 69 moves.

The 32-year-old Liren had won the opening game, while the 18-year-old Gukesh had emerged victorious in the third game to draw level.

The two Grandmasters then played seven consecutive draws before Gukesh broke the deadlock in the 11th game to take a 6-5 lead but Liren drew level in the 12th game by shocking the Indian.

The moves: D Gukesh vs Ding Liren 1.e4 e6 2.d4 d5 3.Nc3 Nf6 4.e5 Nfd7 5.Nce2 c5 6.c3 Nc6 7.a3 Be7 8.Be3 Nb6 9.Nf4 cxd4 10.cxd4 Nc4 11.Bxc4 dxc4 12.Nge2 b5 13.0–0 0–0 14.Nc3 Rb8 15.Nh5 f5 16.exf6 Bxf6 17.Qf3 Qe8 18.Nxf6+ Rxf6 19.Qe2 Qg6 20.f3 Rf8 21.Rad1 Ne7 22.Bf4 Rb6 23.Bc7 Rb7 24.Bd6 Re8 25.Bxe7 Rexe7 26.Qe5 a6 27.d5 exd5 28.Qxd5+ Qe6 29.Qc5 Re8 30.Rde1 Qf7 31.Ne4 Rf8 32.Nd6 Rc7 33.Qe5 Qf6 34.Qd5+ Kh8 35.Re5 Re7 36.Rfe1 Rxe5 37.Rxe5 h6 38.Qc5 Bd7 39.Ne4 Qf4 40.Re7 Bf5 41.Qd4 Rg8 42.h3 Qc1+ 43.Kf2 Bxe4 44.Rxe4 c3 45.bxc3 Qxa3 46.Kg3 Qb3 47.Re7 a5 48.Rb7 Qc4 49.Qe5 Qc6 50.Qxb5 Qxc3 51.Ra7 Qe1+ 52.Kh2 Qb4 53.Qxb4 axb4 54.Rb7 Ra8 55.Rxb4 Ra2 56.Kg3 Kh7 57.Rb5 Kg6 58.f4 Kf6 59.Kf3 Rc2 60.g3 Rc3+ 61.Kg4 Ra3 62.h4 Rc3 63.Rb6+ Kf7 64. f5 h5+ 65. Kf4 Rc4+ 66. Kf3 Rc3+ 67. Kf4 Rc4+ 68. Kf3 Rc3+ Match drawn.