World Chess Championship: Gukesh wins Game 11, takes 6-5 lead

India's D Gukesh won the 11th game against Ding Liren of China in the ongoing World Chess Championship 2024 match in Singapore on Sunday (December 8).

With three more games to go in the 14-round classical format, the Indian leads 6-5, with the match likely having taken a decisive turn in favour of the 18-year-old Gukesh.

Gukesh had Liren under time pressure and the Chinese blundered under pressure. Ding soon realised his mistake and immediately shook hands with the Indian.

Gukesh's win comes after seven consecutive drawn games – and eight overall.

Liren had won the opening game to take the lead before Gukesh won the third game to draw parity, which was followed by seven stalemates.

In the remaining three games, Liren will have two games as white and this would be the best chance for him if he has to stage a comeback. Gukesh is just three draws away from winning his maiden world championship title.

The moves: D Gukesh - Ding Liren 1.Nf3 d5 2.c4 d4 3.b4 c5 4.e3 Nf6 5.a3 Bg4 6.exd4 cxd4 7.h3 Bxf3 8.Qxf3 Qc7 9.d3 a5 10.b5 Nbd7 11.g3 Nc5 12.Bg2 Nfd7 13.0–0 Ne5 14.Qf4 Rd8 15.Rd1 g6 16.a4 h5 17.b6 Qd6 18.Ba3 Bh6 19.Bxc5 Qxc5 20.Qe4 Nc6 21.Na3 Rd7 22.Nc2 Qxb6 23.Rab1 Qc7 24.Rb5 0–0 25.Na1 Rb8 26.Nb3 e6 27.Nc5 Re7 28.Rdb1 Qc8 29.Qxc6 black resigned.

The finals moments of Game 11! #DingGukeshGukesh D takes Qxc6 and Ding Liren resigns! pic.twitter.com/jlfMl6K3SV — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) December 8, 2024

