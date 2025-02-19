TCS World 10K Bengaluru on April 27, registrations open on February 20

The 17th edition of the World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, the Tata Consultancy Services World 10K Bengaluru (TCS World 10K) will be held on April 27, the organisers announced on Wednesday night (February 19).

"The TCS World 10K Bengaluru, with total prize money of $210,000, continues to be one of the world’s premier 10K events, attracting top athletes and amateur runners from across the globe," the organisers said.

How to register?

Registrations for all race categories – Open 10K, Majja Run (5.1 km), Sr. Citizens Run, and Champions with Disability (4.2 km) – will open on Thursday (February 20), at 7 AM and will close on Friday, March 28, at 11:59 PM, or earlier if the running spots are filled, whichever is earlier. Those interested can register at https://tcsworld10k.procam.in/

“The race is a celebration of Bengaluru’s spirit, offering a blend of competition, camaraderie, and community impact. Always A Step Ahead, Incredibly Fast, Scenic, Endlessly Magical, Truly Inclusive; Simply – #EndendiguBengaluru - Forever Bengaluru,” Procam International, the organiser of the event, said at a press conference in Bengaluru.

Sunil Deshpande, Regional Head, TCS Bengaluru, said, “TCS believes in the transformative power of sports to inspire change. The TCS World 10K Bengaluru is more than just a race – it’s a celebration of resilience, health, and community impact."

Flag off venue

The race will be flagged off from Cubbon Road (Opposite Rajendra Singhji Army Officers Institute (RSAOI) Gate No. 5), while the finish line for all races will be on Cubbon Road, outside Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground.

Vivek Singh, Joint MD, Procam International, said, "For over 16 years, the TCS World 10K Bengaluru has been a symbol of unity and pride for the city, bringing together runners from all walks of life. As we open registrations for the 2025 edition with renewed enthusiasm, we extend our sincere appreciation to the Indian Army, Karnataka &Kerala Sub Area for facilitating a venue."