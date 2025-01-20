Table Tennis Nationals in Surat: PSPB, RSPB enter both quarterfinals

Favourites Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) and Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) entered the quarterfinals in both men’s and women’s sections of the 86th Senior and Inter-State Table Tennis Championships while Maharashtra women survived a scare from Assam to book a last-eight spot in Surat on Monday (January 20). Also read: Exclusive interview with G Sathiyan PSPB men, who did not have the services of veteran paddler Sharath Kamal in the pre-quarterfinals, had an easy 3-0 win over Karnataka with Ankur Bhattacharjee, Harmeet Desai, and G Sathiyan winning their respective matches at the Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Indoor Stadium. In the women’s last-16 match, PSPB won against Uttar Pradesh 3-0. Maharashtra edge Assam in thriller Maharashtra, last year’s women’s team bronze medallists, narrowly avoided a shock exit in the pre-quarterfinals, overcoming a spirited challenge from Assam to scrape through 3-2. Also read: The story of Ladakh TT team's struggles without a coach, and being cricket fans The defending champions RSPB, the top seed and another bronze medallist from last year, also faced unexpected resistance but managed a 3-1 win over Telangana to secure their quarterfinal spot in the women’s category. Tamil Nadu in knockouts The other teams that made it to the quarterfinals in men’s section were Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, TTFI-1, Assam, and Maharashtra. Joining PSPB and RSPB in women’s knockouts were West Bengal, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and hosts Gujarat.

Maharashtra's Senhora D’Souza.

In the clash between Maharashtra and Assam women, it all came down to the final rubber, where Senhora D’Souza, battling immense pressure, overcame Bhavna Kashyap in a nail-biting finish. Bhavna, who led 7-4 in the decider and later held two match points at 10-8, faltered as her inexperience surfaced at critical moments. Senhora clawed her way back to deuce and eventually sealed the match 12-10, delivering relief to her teammates on the Maharashtra bench.