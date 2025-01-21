TT Nationals in Surat: Gujarat women clinch historic medal

Hosts Gujarat on Tuesday (January 21) secured a historic medal in the women’s team event at the ongoing 86th Senior National and Inter-State Table Tennis Championships in Surat.

For the first time in 86 years of senior table tennis nationals, Gujarat women have finished on the podium.

Win over Tamil Nadu

In the quarterfinals, Gujarat defeated Tamil Nadu 3-1 to reach the semifinals and be assured of a medal.

Also read: PSPB, RSPB enter both quarterfinals at TT nationals

Gujarat team, consisting of Krittwika Sinha Roy (captain), Frenaz Chipia, Oishiki Joardar, Filzahfatema Kadri and Riya Jaiswal, were off to a flying start with state’s rising paddler Oishiki earned a hard-fought 3-2 win over the more experienced S Selena in the quarterfinal’s opening tie.

Krittwika then breezed past S Yashini 3-1 to give the hosts a 2-0 lead.

In the third encounter, local girl Frenaz Chipia overcame a two-game deficit to level the match at 2 games apiece against B Kavyasree but lost the thriller 2-3 giving the Tamil Nadu girls a glimmer of hope at 2-1.

However, Krittwika’s years of experience playing in crunch situations helped her overcome the pressure of wasting five match points to go past S Selena 3-1 to take Gujarat to the last four stage and ensure they wear a medal around their neck for the first time ever in the tournament’s history.

After the emphatic win, Krittwika informed that the Gujarat team lost to the same Tamil Nadu team with the same score line in quarters of the 85th Senior National and Inter-State TT Championship in Panchkula in 2023.

'Medal is a stepping stone'

“Since we both knew each other’s game, my tactic of slowing the game down in my second match aided me this time,” the 30-year-old said.

Expressing his delight on Gujarat women’s maiden medal at senior nationals, Gujarat State Table Tennis Association (GSTTA) president and organising chairman Pramod Chaudhary extended his warm wishes to the whole squad.

“The long wait for a medal in the women's category in TT’s most prestigious tournament has come to an end today. This medal will serve as a stepping stone to the state's quest to glory at the highest level,” Chaudhary said.

In the semifinals, Gujarat women will face the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) for a place in the final.

Results

Gujarat women beat Tamil Nadu women 3-1

Oishiki Joardar beat S Selena 3-2 (8-11, 12-10, 7-11, 11-7, 11-6)

Krittwika Sinha Roy beat S Yashini 3-1 (11-7, 11-6, 8-11, 12-10)

Frenaz Chipia lost to B Kavyasree 2-3 (9-11, 4-11, 12-10, 11-6, 10-12)

Krittwika Sinha Roy beat S Selena 3-1 (8-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-8)