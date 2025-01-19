TT Nationals in Surat: Top teams have it easy on Day 1; Sharath wins

It was smooth sailing for the top contenders in the team events on the opening day of the 86th Senior National and Inter-State Table Tennis Championships in Surat on Sunday (January 19).

Led by veteran Sharath Kamal, favourites Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) inched closer to the pre-quarterfinals in the men’s team event with two convincing victories in Group A. PSPB defeated Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand by 3-0 scorelines at the Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Indoor Stadium.

Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), Delhi, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Haryana, and Assam also maintained perfect records in their groups.

Haryana-UP involved in a thriller

In the women’s team event, top seeds RSPB and the PSPB, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Haryana, West Bengal, Delhi, and Gujarat had it easy on the first day of the championships.

The contest between Haryana and Uttar Pradesh was a thriller in the women’s section. Suhana’s heroics with two crucial wins, helped Haryana as they won 3-2 in a tense finish.

Haryana’s Sneha Bhowmick endured a shaky start, succumbing to Avani Tripathi 9-11, 10-12, 6-11, but Suhana restored parity with a confident 11-6, 11-7, 7-11, 11-2 victory over Suhani Mahajan. Although Prithoki Chakraborty faltered against Aarti Chaudhary in a five-game battle, Suhana’s brilliant 11-6, 4-11, 14-12, 11-9 triumph over Avani kept Haryana in contention. Ultimately, Sneha redeemed herself in the decisive rubber, defeating Suhani 11-4, 11-7, 7-11, 11-5 to seal the tie.

Another gripping match unfolded in the men’s category, as Pondicherry faced off against Himachal Pradesh in a closely contested second-round encounter. With Naman Bhatnagar anchoring Himachal’s hopes, Pondicherry’s resilience shone through. Karthikeyan Kamaraj delivered a stunning 11-8, 11-4, 11-4 upset over Naman, tilting the momentum in Pondicherry’s favour. Though Abhishek Jaggi temporarily revived Himachal’s chances, Varshan Charen held his nerve in the deciding rubber, clinching a hard-fought 11-6, 6-11, 12-14, 11-8, 11-8 victory to secure the win for Pondicherry.