Smriti Mandhana’s wedding postponed after father suffers heart attack

The much‑awaited wedding of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal has been postponed after Mandhana's father suffered a heart attack.

Smriti’s father, Srinivas Mandhana, was rushed to a private hospital even as preparations were underway at the Mandhana Farm House in Samdol, Sangli. He is currently undergoing urgent treatment, with family sources confirming that Smriti and her immediate relatives hurried to the hospital upon receiving the news.

"Mandhana was very clear that in these circumstances she did not want to get married, which is why the decision has been taken to postpone the wedding indefinitely,” said Smriti's manager Tuhin Mishra, confirming the news to the media.

Festivities in full swing

Smriti and Palash were all set to tie the knot on November 23 in Sangli, Maharashtra, in the presence of close relatives and fans. India’s Women’s World Cup‑winning cricket team members were attending the celebrations with Smriti.

The festivities had been in full swing for several days, with traditional rituals like Mehendi, Haldi, and Sangeet adding to the anticipation of the big day. To infuse a touch of fun, the couple even hosted a light‑hearted cricket match between the Bride’s Team and the Groom’s Team.

Wedding postponed

Meanwhile, the family has since stated that Smriti's father's condition is stable and he is under observation, offering some relief amid the crisis.

The wedding organisers have officially announced that the ceremony scheduled for today has been postponed and a new date has not been fixed as yet. Work to dismantle decorations at the Samdol wedding venue is already underway.

The couple and their families have requested privacy as they focus on Srinivas Mandhana’s recovery.

