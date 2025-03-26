WTT Star Contender in Chennai: Sharath Kamal's last hurrah

Indian table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal will bring the curtains down on his illustrious career in his home city – Chennai, at the WTT Star Contender 2025 event which will see the main round matches starting on Thursday (March 27).

Earlier this month, 42-year-old Sharath announced that he would retire from the sport after the $275,000 World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender event. “I played my first international tournament in Chennai, I will be playing my last international also in Chennai. This will be my last tournament as a professional athlete,” he said.

Sharath's journey

“The WTT Star Contender in Chennai later this month will be my final professional event, after which I will continue to serve the sport off the table. As they say, life comes a full circle!” Sharath wrote on his social media accounts.

It will be an emotional moment for five-time Olympian Sharath when he plays his men’s singles first-round match against compatriot Anirban Ghosh at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Thursday. The men’s singles features 64 players. Sharath will also participate in the men’s doubles, partnering Snehit Suravajjula.

“It is fitting that my journey concludes where it all began – at home,” he said.

Sharath picked a table tennis racquet when he was just two years old. His father A Srinivasa Rao and uncle Muralidhara Rao introduced Sharath to the sport. Now, after 40 years, with numerous achievements and putting Indian table tennis on the global map, he is set to bid adieu.

Sharath's achievements

His achievements include a record 10 national men’s singles titles, and is also a legend at the Commonwealth Games with 13 medals (7 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze) in five editions between 2006 and 2022. He also won two bronze medals at the Asian Games besides four bronze at Asian Championships.

Besides being a player, Sharath has guided several youngsters. And, post-retirement, he is ready to contribute to the sport as an administrator. He was instrumental in bringing the WTT Star Contender event to Chennai, the first time that is being hosted in the city.

In his fifth and last Olympics in 2024 in Paris, Sharath had the honour of being the flag bearer at the opening ceremony along with badminton star PV Sindhu.

Among his awards include Khel Ratna, India’s highest sporting honour, Padma Shri, Arjuna Award, and more.

During an interview with The Federal recently, Sharath said, as an administrator, he wants to help Indian players achieve “greater heights”.

“I believe I can contribute more as an administrator. My goal is to build better structures and resources to help Indian players reach greater heights,” he said.

Sharath’s playing career will end in Chennai, but a new chapter will begin soon as an administrator, and he has a lot to contribute to the sport.