Archana Kamath, who shone at Paris Olympics, quits table tennis to study abroad

Archana Kamath, the only player to win a game against Germany in the quarterfinals of the team competition at the Paris Olympics, has decided to quit professional table tennis and instead continue with her studies abroad.

The Indian women’s table tennis team made news by reaching the quarterfinals for the first time ever at the Paris Olympics, but lost to Germany 1-3.

The disappointment of not winning a medal at the Paris Olympics, and the unlikely prospect of winning a medal at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 made Archana come to this difficult decision to quit the game she loves.

Honest chat with coach

After returning from Paris, Archana sat down for a one-to-one with her coach Anshul Garg, and asked him for an honest appraisal about her chances of winning a medal at the next Olympics. He was forthright with her, and told her that it would be difficult and would take a lot of hard work.

“She’s ranked outside the top 100 in the world, but she improved so much in the past couple of months. But I think she had already made up her mind to go. And once she makes up her mind, it’s difficult to change it,” Garg told Indian Express.

Though Archana has the backing of TOPs, Olympic Gold Quest, and other sponsors, what has motivated her till now was the opportunity to win an Olympic medal for the country. Now that the prospects of achieving that in the future are dim, she has decided to pursue her other passion – studies.

A brilliant student, wants to follow her brother’s example

“My brother works at NASA. He’s my idol, and he too encourages me to study. So I make the time to complete all my studies and I enjoy it. I’m good at it too,” said Archana.

The paddler’s father describes her as a brilliant student, and said that Archana has completed her graduation in economics, and has fulfilled the requirements for a Master’s degree in International Relations, Strategies, and Securities. He said that after devoting 15 years to the game and representing the country at the Olympic games, she is now taking this difficult step with absolutely no regrets and after having given her best to the sport and the country.

‘Difficult to earn a livelihood through TT’

The Table Tennis Federation of India secretary Kamlesh Mehta, an eight-time national champion, says table tennis is getting a lot of corporate backing now and players are being supported by professional sports agencies.

But Anshul Garg feels that though the players get support in terms of training and equipment, table tennis in India has not yet reached the stage where the players can be assured of earning their livelihood through the sport. Given this reality, he says Archana’s decision is understandable.