Lionel Messi’s Mumbai visit a ‘golden moment’, says Sachin Tendulkar

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday (December 14) described Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi's visit to Mumbai as a “golden moment” for the city and the country, comparing it with India’s 2011 Cricket World Cup triumph at the same ground. Messi arrived in the city with his Inter Miami teammates, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul.

"I have spent some incredible moments here. As we call it, Mumbai is a city of dreams. And a number of dreams have seen the finish line here on this very venue. And without your support, we would never have seen those golden moments on this ground in 2011," said Tendulkar, referring to India's ODI World Cup triumph in which he played a major role.

‘Golden moment for Mumbai’

"And today, having all three of them here is indeed a golden moment for Mumbai, Mumbaikars and India. The way you have received all three greats of the game has truly been remarkable,” he added.

The former Indian skipper further stated that Messi has achieved everything in his career. "When it comes to Leo, if I have to speak about his game, it wouldn't be the right platform. And you know, what does one talk about him? He has achieved everything. We really admire his dedication, determination, commitment,” he added.

Lauding Messi’s humility, Tendulkar thanked him for encouraging youngsters, hoping that India will also reach the height in football that the country desires.

Presents No.10 jersey to Messi

Tendulkar presented a No.10 jersey signed by him to Messi. The Argentine World Cup-winning captain reciprocated with a football.

Messi arrived in Mumbai around noon under "World Cup-level" security measures, marking the second day of his four-city 'GOAT India Tour 2025'.

He will wind up his visit on Monday in New Delhi, where he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Messi had arrived in India in the wee hours of Saturday, but the opening leg of the tour in Kolkata quickly descended into chaos later in the day due to poor crowd management and security lapses.

However, his evening programme in the Hyderabad leg stood in stark contrast to the mayhem in Kolkata, proceeding smoothly and concluding on a positive note.

