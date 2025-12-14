Messi Kolkata event row: Event organiser sent to 14-day police custody

A day after the chaos at the Kolkata leg of Lionel Messi’s India tour, a court on Sunday (December 14) sent Satadru Datta, the chief organiser of the football event, to 14-day police custody.

Datta was arrested by the Bidhannagar Police on Saturday for “mismanagement” of the event from the Kolkata airport, where he had gone to see off Messi and his entourage on their way to Hyderabad.

‘Client being framed, ' says lawyer

Datta’s counsel told the court that his client was being "victimised and framed” adding, "We expect that the police investigation in the next 14 days will bring clarity.”

Also Read: Messi Kolkata event chaos sparks TMC-BJP political slugfest: 'Pre-planned conspiracy'

Meanwhile, BJP supporters held a protest outside the court when Datta was taken there.

The police said they were also investigating how organisers allowed the sale of bottled waters and beverages inside the stadium premises, which are banned items during such events.

How the chaos started

Earlier, chaos broke out at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan after spectators failed to get a clear view of the Argentine football, triggering unrest inside the stadium and drawing sharp criticism over the handling of the event.

Also Read: West Bengal Governor 'denied' entry at Salt Lake Stadium amid Messi event chaos

Angry fans damaged seats in the galleries and hurled chairs onto the field, protesting what they said was poor visibility despite paying high ticket prices. The incident was widely described as a public relations setback for the ruling Trinamool Congress ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

What CM Mamata Banerjee said

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee later apologised to Messi and football fans, calling the episode a case of “mismanagement”. She said she was shocked by what had unfolded and announced the formation of an inquiry committee to look into the lapses.

Also Read: ‘What is happening?’: Confused Messi cuts short Kolkata appearance

Messi had arrived at the venue around 11.30 am Saturday, along with Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul, but was surrounded by organisers and officials, leaving him out of view for much of the crowd. This led to chants of “We want Messi” from the stands.

Despite repeated appeals for calm, the situation worsened. Messi was escorted out of the stadium within about 22 minutes, even before the arrival of the Chief Minister and other dignitaries, further angering spectators. Police later intervened as the disorder escalated, while authorities said the situation was eventually brought under control.

(With agency inputs)