Rohan Bopanna announces retirement, ends 22-year tennis career

Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna on Saturday (November 1) announced his retirement from professional tennis.

Bopanna is one of the only four Indians to win a Grand Slam title.

He won two Grand Slams, 26 ATP doubles titles during his 22-year career. He also won men’s doubles gold at the 2018 Asian Games with Divij Sharan and mixed doubles gold with Rutuja Bhosale at the 2022 Asian Games.

Final appearance

The 45-year-old Bopanna's final appearance on the ATP Tour came at the Paris Masters, where he partnered Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik, losing in the opening round earlier this week.

Bopanna had ended his India career after the Paris Olympics last year. He had announced his retirement from Davis Cup in 2023, playing his last tie against Morocco in Lucknow.

In 2024, Bopanna became the oldest man to win a Grand Slam in the Open Era when he claimed the Australian Open trophy along with his doubles partner Matthew Ebden of Australia. His other Grand Slam title came in 2017 when he won the French Open mixed doubles with Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski.

‘Chopping blocks of wood to strengthen my serve’

In an emotional statement titled "A Goodbye… But Not The End", Bopanna said he was "officially hanging up racquet" after 20 unforgettable years.

He reflected on a journey that took him from his hometown of Coorg in Karnataka to the biggest arenas in world tennis.

"A Goodbye... But Not The End. How do you bid farewell to something that gave your life its meaning? After 20 unforgettable years on tour however, it's time... I'm officially hanging up my racquet. As I write this, my heart feels both heavy and grateful,” Bopanna wrote on his X account.

"Starting my journey from a small town of Coorg in India, chopping blocks of wood to strengthen my serve, jogging through coffee estates to build stamina and chasing dreams on cracked courts to standing under the lights of the biggest arenas in the world — it all feels surreal," he added.

Bopanna to coach youngsters

One of India’s finest doubles players, Bopanna, said representing the country was the greatest honour of his life. “Representing India has been the greatest honour of my life. Each time I walked onto the court with the tricolour beside my name, I felt its pride and its value. Every serve, every point, every match - I played for that flag, for that feeling, for my country. Thank you, India.”

"I may be stepping away from competition, but my story with tennis isn't over. This game gave me everything and now, I want to give back - to help young dreamers from small towns believe that their beginnings don't define their limits. That with belief, hard work, and heart - anything is possible,” he said.



