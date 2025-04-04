LSG edge MI in last-over thriller after Tilak retired out

Suryakumar Yadav's fighting half-century and captain Hardik Pandya's five-wicket haul went in vain as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) held their nerve to edge Mumbai Indians (MI) by 12 runs in an IPL 2025 match in Lucknow on Friday night (April 4).

Also read: Hardik Pandya creates history

Batting first, LSG, riding on half-centuries from openers Mitchell Marsh (60 off 31 balls) and Aiden Markram (53 off 38 balls), scored 203/8 despite MI skipper Hardik Pandya (5/36) taking his maiden five-wicket haul in T20 cricket.

Hardik fails to finish the game

In reply, MI were restricted to 191 for five despite Suryakumar scoring a 43-ball 67, studded with nine boundaries and a six, while Naman Dhir scored a brisk 24-ball 46 at number three.

MI needed 22 off the final over bowled by Avesh Khan. Hardik hit the first ball for a six but could not finish the game as Avesh bowled brilliantly.

The match also saw MI retiring out Tilak Varma in the 19th over. The left-handed Tilak struggled to 25 off 23.

Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh and Digvesh Rathi took a wicket each for LSG.

Marsh's 31-ball 60

Earlier, Hardik returned with magnificent figures of 5/36, taking the wickets of Markram (53 off 38 balls), Nicholas Pooran (12), Rishabh Pant (2), David Miller (27) and Akash Deep (0), putting brakes on LSG's innings after the home team was put in to bat.

LSG were off to a great start with opener Marsh hitting his third half-century in four matches. His 60 came off just 31 balls and was studded with nine fours and two sixes.

With the other opener Markram also in good nick, LSG were 69 for no loss at the end of power play. But MI came back after that with Pandya making crucial bowling changes.

Left-arm wrist spinner Vignesh Puthur, who had starred in MI's win over Chennai Super Kings, was introduced in the seventh over and he gave the breakthrough immediately. He had Marsh caught and bowled, breaking the dangerous-looking opening stand of 76 runs.

Rohit sits out of match

Hardik then brought himself into action and had Pooran in the ninth over before getting the prized wicket of LSG captain Pant (2) who got out cheaply once again.

Substitute fielder Corbin Bosch took a fine catch at the mid-off after Pant failed to negotiate a slower ball off Pandya. Pant, who faced six balls, continued his poor form, having scored 0, 15, 2 in his three earlier innings.

LSG were 107 for 3 in 10.4 overs when Pant was out.

Markram, who had been ordinary so far, stood up for his team and held one end together till he was out in the 18th over.

Former MI skipper Rohit Sharma sat out of the contest after being hit on the knee during nets.









(With agency inputs)