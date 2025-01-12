Kho Kho World Cup: Foreign players dance at welcome ceremony

The Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, in the nation’s capital, came alive on Sunday (January 12) as the 23 participating nations gathered for the pre-tournament press conference of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

The event offered a spectacular preview of the cultural diversity that the tournament promises to bring to the sport with the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup, from January 13 to 19.

Traditional Indian music

Players from the different teams brought a splash of colour to the proceedings as they were welcomed with traditional Indian music. The press conference transformed into a celebration of cultural exchange, with each nation adding its unique flavour to the historic gathering.

The foreign teams received a taste of India’s grand hospitality, while foreign nations also brought their own cultural flavours to make the event a true spectacle. The war cries made by African teams uplifted spirits of visiting nations, while the dance moves shown by the European nations rejuvenised them.

A highlight of the event was the photo session with the coveted World Cup trophy, as teams took turns capturing their moments before the tournament's commencement. The championship marks a significant milestone in Kho Kho's journey toward global recognition.

'Beautiful yet taxing sport'

"Kho Kho is a very beautiful yet taxing sport, where you get to run around freely while still engaging your mind," 24-year-old Konrad from the Poland team reflected enthusiastically. "There's a wonderful balance between physical activity and strategic thinking," he added.

Karolina, from the women’s team, said, "While we are newcomers to Kho Kho, our energy is boundless. It's been incredible watching the other teams in action – especially India – and these past few months of training have enhanced our strategic understanding of the game."

"We are taking this tournament very seriously," says Matshidiso, coach of the South African women’s team. "South Africa is going to give a tough fight to India in the tournament."

"I really enjoy it because it combines the playful freedom of a children's game, where you can run around freely, with elements that require strategic thinking. This mix of physical activity and mental challenge makes it particularly engaging," said Bridgette, from the Australian team.

Opening Ceremony on Monday

Sudhanshu Mittal, President of the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), shared his perspective: "This gathering of 23 nations at this press conference fills me with immense pride. Seeing representatives from across the globe, each bringing their national identity while embracing our indigenous sport, demonstrates Kho Kho's universal appeal and potential for international growth. And now, the next thing."

MS Tyagi, General Secretary of KKFI, detailed the preparatory aspects: "The enthusiasm shown by all participating nations during the technical briefing today has been remarkable. Our focus has been on ensuring clarity of rules and maintaining the highest standards of competition throughout the upcoming tournament."

The Opening Ceremony of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 will take place on Monday, January 13, at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, followed by the opening match between India and Nepal.

Star Sports Network will broadcast the matches on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports First, while Doordarshan will ensure nationwide regional coverage. Live streaming is on Disney+ Hotstar.