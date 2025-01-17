Kho Kho World Cup: Here is quarterfinals schedule, teams, start times

Undefeated India continued their impressive run in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025, securing a commanding 71-34 victory over Bhutan at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Thursday night (January 16). The win guarantees India's position at the top of Group A and a place in the quarter-finals.

Also read: Kho Kho World Cup live TV, streaming details

In the last-eight stage, which is a knockout phase, Indian men face Sri Lanka on Friday (January 17) while on the same day, the Indian women meet Bangladesh.

Exceptional attacking prowess

The hosts set the tone early in the first turn, displaying exceptional attacking prowess to accumulate 32 points. The Indian team's skydiving skills were particularly noteworthy, with players demonstrating remarkable agility throughout the match.

In the second turn, India showcased their defensive expertise, effectively containing Bhutan's attacks. Despite Bhutan's speed, they managed only 18 points across three batches, thanks to India's strategic play and clever opposition management.

The third turn saw India return to attack mode with renewed vigour. Nikhil emerged as a standout performer with his exceptional sky diving abilities, helping the team secure 36 points. The Indians demonstrated excellent coordination in their Khos, combining running touches and sky dives effectively.

Bhutan struggled in their final attacking turn, managing just 9 points in more than half the allocated time. India's overall performance included an impressive tally of 18 sky dives, 2 post-dive points, and 8 running touch points across their attacking turns.

The 39-point victory margin reflects India's dominance in the match, as they continue their unbeaten streak in the tournament. Having previously defeated Nepal, India looks well-positioned heading into the knockout stages of the competition.

Indian women too keep winning

Meanwhile, in a masterclass of strategy and skill, the Indian women's team crushed Malaysia with a commanding victory. Starting with a spectacular Dream Run by defenders Bhilar Opinaben and Monika, Team India dominated across all four turns, securing an emphatic 100-20 win. The victory cemented India's position atop Group A with a massive score difference, setting up a quarterfinal clash with Bangladesh.

The game began with an opening batch Dream Run, with both teams tied 6-6 after Turn 1. India took control in Turn 2, quickly eliminating Malaysia's first batch and building a 44-6 lead through strong performances from Monika and Nirmala Bhati. Subhashree Sing led another Dream Run in Turn 3, extending the lead to 48-20. The final turn saw India maintain their dominance to complete their third straight win.

Here is the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 quarterfinals schedule