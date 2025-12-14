John Cena ends WWE career with loss to Gunther

John Cena, a 17-time world champion, ended his WWE career with a defeat to Gunther on Saturday (December 13) at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

At Saturday Night’s Main Event, Cena lost to former two-time WWE heavyweight champion Gunther, bringing the curtains down on his 23-year legendary career. He made his WWE debut in June 2002.

During the match, Gunther was jeered by the crowd. But he was unperturbed and defeated Cena.

After the match, fans chanted “Thank You Cena” to bid farewell to the wrestling icon.

“It’s been a pleasure serving you all these years, thank you,” Cena saluted in front of the camera and later bowed to the crowd.

As per a report on WWE’s official website, WWE Superstars entered the arena and surrounded the ring as Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk bestowed their titles on Cena as a symbolic gesture of respect.

"After a moving video package highlighting his storied career, Cena took off his shoes and his wristbands and departed the ring one final time, giving a salute and a bow at the top of the ramp," it added.

Tributes poured in on social media with wrestling legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson congratulating Cena on his historic career.

“John, you epitomize one of my favorite quotes, “it’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice”. Congratulations on your historic and extraordinary @wwe career, my friend. Have fun, tear it down, and as always, “thank you for the house” (sic),” Johnson wrote on Instagram.

Another wrestling legend Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque writing on Instagram, “So many incredible in-ring moments over the last 20+ years…let’s make the final one tonight! #ThankYouCena (sic).”







