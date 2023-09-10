India vs Pakistan: Jasprit Bumrah gets ‘special’ gift from Shaheen Afridi; watch video

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi presented a gift to new dad and Indian paceman Jasprit Bumrah after their Asia Cup ‘Super 4’ match on Sunday night (September 10) was pushed to reserve day.

At the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, India were invited to bat first and openers Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill provided a great start to the ‘Men in Blue’. They put on 121 runs for the first wicket.

When India had reached 147/2 in 24.1 overs, rain stopped play. After waiting for more than four hours, play was called off and reserve day (Monday, September 11) was activated.

After the match, Afridi was seen delivering a gift box to Bumrah who became a dad for the first time, on September 4. Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan welcomed a baby boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah had skipped India’s Asia Cup match against Nepal and flew to India to celebrate the special occasion.

In a short video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on X (Twitter), Afridi hands over a gift box to Bumrah and congratulates him on becoming a father. He says hope the baby boy becomes ‘a new Bumrah’. The Indian fast bowler thanked him.

"May Allah always keep him happy," said Afridi.

"Spreading joy. Shaheen Afridi delivers smiles to new dad Jasprit Bumrah," PCB captioned the post.

Watch the video here