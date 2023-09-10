India vs Pakistan, Live Score, Asia Cup updates: Rain stops play; match to resume Monday
Jasprit Bumrah returned to the Indian team after missing the game against Nepal while KL Rahul replaced the injured Shreyas Iyer. Pakistan are unchanged from their previous match.
Hello and welcome to The Federal’s live coverage of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four match at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.
When the two teams met on September 2 during the league phase, rain played spoilsport. India have made two changes while Pakistan are unchanged. Again rain has interrupted forcing the match to be played on reserve day (Monday, September 11).
Live Updates
- 10 Sep 2023 3:14 PM GMT
Play called off; match to resume Monday
It's official now. Play has been suspended for today due to rain. India's innings will resume tomorrow (September 11) on reserve day from 147/2 in 24.1 overs. It will be a full 50-over game. Play starts at 3 PM IST. Thanks for tuning in. Please do join us tomorrow. Good night.
- 10 Sep 2023 3:09 PM GMT
Heavy rain now
Chances of a restart looking bleak now as heavy showers at the ground.
- 10 Sep 2023 3:08 PM GMT
Reserve day tomorrow
If there is no further play possible today, a full 50-over match will resume tomorrow on reserve day with India continuing from 147/2 in 24.1 overs.
- 10 Sep 2023 3:02 PM GMT
Covers are back on
As we wait for 8:30 PM ground inspection, covers are being brought on by groundstaff. Not a good sight this.
- 10 Sep 2023 2:59 PM GMT
A 34-over game? Here's what umpires said
Umpire Chris Gaffaney said, "We have got two main issues, at point and square leg, two high-traffic areas where it's wet and soft. The foundation of the ground is too soft and too wet and it's dangerous to continue right now. Hopefully, with another 10-12 minutes of drying, it gets good enough for play."
Umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge says that they are trying their best for a 9 PM restart. And if it starts then it would be a 34-over-per-side game.
- 10 Sep 2023 2:46 PM GMT
Third inspection at 8:30 PM IST
Another round of inspection of the ground in 15 minutes from now as groundstaff uses three fans to dry a wet patch.
- 10 Sep 2023 2:40 PM GMT
Fans being used to dry the ground
A wet spot on the ground is being dried by using fans.
- 10 Sep 2023 2:32 PM GMT
Ground inspection underway
Three umpires are on the ground and checking a spot near the pitch which has been dried using sawdust.
- 10 Sep 2023 2:24 PM GMT
'Match to start at 8:15 PM'
Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar says on Star Sports that the game will restart at 8:15 PM IST.
- 10 Sep 2023 2:21 PM GMT
Next inspection of ground at 8 PM IST
The umpires spoke to captains and have now decided to inspect the ground again in 10 minutes' time. There are some wet spots on the ground.