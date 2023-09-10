India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup: Rain forces India to play 3 days in a row; will it affect Jasprit Bumrah and co?

Rain in Colombo on Sunday (September 10) has pushed the marquee Asia Cup 2023 'Super 4' clash between India and Pakistan to a reserve day.

India were 147 for two in 24.1 overs when rain lashed the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium. Play will resume at 3 PM IST on Monday.

The activation of reserve day also means that in less than 24 hours of completion of the Pakistan game, India will meet Sri Lanka in their next Super Four encounter on Tuesday.

This means rain has forced India to play three days of ODI cricket in a row. This may take a toll on India's bowlers including Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023. With India bowling second against Pakistan, if they bowl first against Sri Lanka on Tuesday then the bowlers will have a lot of workload within 24 hours.

On Sunday, before the weather played spoilsport, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were batting on 8 and 17 respectively after openers Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) struck fine half-centuries.

India's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan was called off due to rain.

The weather has been a subject of intense debate through the Sri Lanka leg of the Asia Cup 2023. Rain is expected in the Sri Lankan capital throughout the tournament.

Asian Cricket Council's decision to keep a reserve day only for Sunday's game and the final also triggered a controversy.