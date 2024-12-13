Gukesh's prize money: How much money will world chess champion get?

As India celebrates with D Gukesh on him becoming the youngest-ever chess world champion, the question on many minds may be – how much money did he earn?

In the World Chess Championship 2024 held in Singapore, victory in every classical game (long-format games) earns the player a monetary prize of $2,00,000 (about Rs 1.69 crore).

Gukesh won 3 classical games during the championship which translates to earnings of $6,00,000 (Rs 5.08 crore approximate).

The total prize money for the championship match was $2.5 million. The tournament rules state that this should be split between the two players based on the number of draws.

As a result, the Indian Grandmaster received a total prize money of $1.35 million (₹11.45 crore approximate).

That’s not all.

TN CM Stalin announces Rs 5 crore cash prize

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that his government is giving the new world champion, a Chennai resident, a cash prize of Rs 5 crore.

That brings Gukesh’s total earnings from his stupendous achievement to Rs 16.45 crore.