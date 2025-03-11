India back in F1, Kush Maini named reserve driver for Alpine

Kush Maini has created history as he became the first Indian driver in Formula 1 since 2012, joining the BWT Alpine Formula 1 Team as their latest reserve driver for the 2025 season.

This makes him the only Alpine F1 reserve driver actively competing in the Formula 2 Championship, where he will be racing for Dams Lucas Oil.

Reserve and test driver

Maini’s announcement marks the end of a 13-year hiatus for an Indian talent to be part of an F1 team. Previously, India's Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok have been F1 drivers.

His role as Formula 1 Reserve and Test driver for the BWT Alpine F1 Team makes him an important asset for the upcoming campaign. To contribute to the team and further his own development and performance, Kush will continue testing the F1 car to gain valuable experience and provide feedback.

Maini successfully completed four tests with the BWT Alpine F1 Team last season, impressing stakeholders with his performance at each outing. A strong performance this year could make him a potential contender for a full-time seat in 2026.

What Maini said

The young Indian driver had an exceptional Formula 2 season last year where he secured five podium positions, with a standout victory in Hungary, playing a pivotal role in Invicta Racing’s Teams’ Championship victory for the 2024 F2 season. He also made history in Jeddah by becoming the first Indian driver to claim a pole position in Formula 2.

Adding to his successful 2024 campaign, the development with the BWT Alpine Formula 1 team, has given Indians a lot to look forward to for the upcoming Formula 1 seasons. His historic achievement is set to ignite a new era for Indian motorsport.

"Being a reserve driver for the BWT Alpine F1 Team is an incredible opportunity, and a moment of immense pride for me and my family as it’s been my dream to represent Tricolour in F1. This is a once in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I’m deeply grateful for the trust the team has placed in me. I’m excited to kickstart 2025 and continue this remarkable journey”, said Maini.