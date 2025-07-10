Durand Cup returns to Manipur with grand trophy tour

The city of Imphal welcomed the 134th Indian Oil Durand Cup trophies with a grand trophy tour on Thursday (July 10) as Asia’s oldest football tournament returned to Manipur’s capital after a gap of two years.

The three trophies of the Durand Cup were showcased at the City Convention Centre in the presence of Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Governor of Manipur and others including Olympian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu.

What governor said

The three glittering pieces of silverware, the Durand Cup, the original prize and the rolling Shimla Trophy (presented by residents of Shimla in 1904), as well as the President’s Cup which the winners keep permanently were unveiled during the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, governor Bhalla said, “Hosting the 134th edition of the Durand Cup tournament once again in Imphal is a testament to our state's deep-rooted passion for football and the collective efforts of both civil and military establishments. I would like to convey my sincere appreciation to the Indian Army, particularly the Eastern Command for bringing this celebrated tournament back to the football-loving land of Manipur.”

He added, “Sports are an integral part of our state's identity. Manipur has always been at the forefront of sporting excellence, producing national heroes and Olympians who have brought immense pride to the nation. I wish the 134th Edition of the Durand Cup great success. I am confident that it will be bigger, better, and more thrilling than ever before. My heartfelt wishes to all the participating teams. May you play with honour, courage, and passion, inspiring countless young hearts along the way.”

The trophy tour started in the morning from Sendra and travelled through Moirang, Bishnupur, Nambol, Keishampat Junction, Singjamei BR, Manipur University, Kangla West Gate, Chingmeirong (War Cemetery) and Lamlong Bazar before arriving at the City Convention Centre.

Durand Cup in 5 states

Eight members of the Women’s National team from Manipur including captain Ngangbam Sweety Devi, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi, Hemam Shilky Devi, Grace Dangmei, Phanjoubam Nirmala Devi and Lynda Serto Kom who recently qualified for the 2026 AFC Women’s Asia Cup were also present at the roadshow flag off.

Six matches will be played in Imphal with the first match scheduled on July 30 at the Khuman Lampak Stadium, hosting local sides North Eastern Re-Organising Cultural Association (NEROCA FC) and Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU FC) who will face each other in the Manipur derby. Real Kashmir FC and the Indian Navy Football Team are the other sides in the group.

This year, for the first time, the Durand Cup is being played across five states – West Bengal, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya and Manipur.