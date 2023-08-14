- Home
- NewsNews
- Analysis
- States
States
- Loading...
- Perspective
Perspective
- Loading...
- Videos
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Features
- BusinessBusiness
- Premium
Premium
- Loading...
Why sport is both a casualty and ray of hope in Manipur
Krishnananda Singh Khundongbam and Khaimin Lhungdim — one Meitei and the other a Kuki — who are as alike as they are different are divided by ethnicity but united by their sportsmanship.
Avik Chakraborty &Samir Kar Purkayastha federal
14 Aug 2023 1:00 AM GMT ( Updated:2023-08-14 10:28:42.0 )
14 Aug 2023 1:00 AM GMT ( Updated:2023-08-14 10:28:42.0 )
x