Cristiano Ronaldo’s YouTube channel: How much has he earned with 12 videos?

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo continues to make headlines with his new YouTube channel ‘UR Cristiano’ which was launched on Wednesday (August 21).

After smashing records in terms of subscribers within the first two days, Ronaldo is set to earn millions of dollars for the 12 videos that he has posted on his YouTube channel.

Ronaldo’s 12 videos have already crossed 120 million views as of today (August 23) at 4:25 PM IST. For this he will earn more than $ 100 million, according to reports.

So far, Ronaldo, who plays Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr club, has more than 31.8 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and is set to touch 50 million in the next couple of days. He had touched 100 million subscribers within the first 24 hours of the channel’s launch.

Talking about his YouTube channel, Ronaldo, who plays for Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr football club, said, “I have always enjoyed having such a strong relationship with fans on social media and my YouTube channel will give me an even bigger platform to do so and they will learn more about me, my family, and my views on many different subjects.”

How does YouTube pay creators?

According to Thinkific website, creators can earn around $2 to $12 per 1,000 views or approximately $0.002 – $0.012 per view on YouTube.

Advertisers pay a set rate to YouTube for every 1,000 views their ads get on creators’ videos. YouTube keeps 45% of the ad revenue and creators get the remaining 55% from the platform, it added.