Cristiano Ronaldo sets records with his new YouTube channel

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has launched his YouTube channel and has set a world record with more a million subscribers within the first 90 minutes.

On Wednesday (August 21), Ronaldo announced his YouTube Channel named “UR Cristiano” and asked his fans to join on his “new journey”.

“The wait is over. My @YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey,” Ronaldo posted on his social media accounts. Later, in another post, he thanked his subscribers.

Ronaldo became the fastest to reach one million subscribers on YouTube in quickest time. He had 1.69 million subscribers after he posted his first video. Later, he added one more record, reaching 10 million subscribers within 24 hours.

As of today (August 22), 5 PM IST, Ronaldo’s YouTube channel has more than 18.3 million subscribers. And, his video views have already crossed 400 million.

Talking about his YouTube channel, Ronaldo, who plays for Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr football club, said, “I have always enjoyed having such a strong relationship with fans on social media and my YouTube channel will give me an even bigger platform to do so and they will learn more about me, my family, and my views on many different subjects.”

The 39-year-old Ronaldo already has a massive following on his social media accounts Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. He has over 112 million followers on X, 170 million on Facebook, and 636 million on Instagram.