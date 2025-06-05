Bengaluru stampede and Kolkata derby clash: 2 similar tragedies 45 years apart

August 16, 1980 in Kolkata and June 4, 2025 in Bengaluru. The two days were separated by nearly 45 years, but on both occasions, the passion and excitement of watching live sports or sporting heroes turned into unmitigated disaster, with young people losing their lives.

On August 16, 1980, the Kolkata football derby between arch rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, which took place at the Eden Gardens (there was no Salt Lake Stadium then), witnessed a massive clash between the supporters of two teams, leading to 16 deaths.

On Wednesday (June 4), the victory celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden IPL triumph in 18 years were marred by the deaths of 11 fans, who were part of more than 100,000 people desperate to catch a glimpse of Virat Kohli more than anyone else.

It was Eden Gardens in 1980 and Garden City on Wednesday that witnessed tragedy. And both could have been avoided.

Also read: LIVE | 11 killed in Bengaluru stampede; crowd exceeded stadium capacity: Siddaramaiah

Eden Gardens, 1980

On that fateful August afternoon at the Eden, more than 70,000 spectators had thronged the galleries and Mohun Bagan’s speedy right winger Bidesh Basu was felled by East Bengal’s side back Dilip Palit, who was notorious for his rough tackling.

According to the reports of that time, the referee of that match, the late Sudhin Chatterjee, did not have control over the proceedings, and once Basu and Palit got into fisticuffs, the tension percolated into the stands.

Stones were pelted by spectators of both sides and the Kolkata Police were not alert enough to comprehend a stampede-like situation as the crowd became panicky and tried running helter-skelter.

Also read: Delhi stampede: Families hold photos, launch desperate search for missing loved ones

When City of Joy lost its joy

The black-and-white photos of fans hanging from the second-tier stands of Eden Gardens, desperately trying to avoid a stampede, still haunt those families.

Sixteen fans aged between 18 and 60, who had left their homes in the afternoon with unbridled joy and excitement, came back lifeless laid inside Matadors (no hearse vans those days).

They now call it a “Football Lovers’ Day” in Kolkata but law and order had gone for a toss that day, as there was no joy anywhere around the City of Joy.