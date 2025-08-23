National Space Day 2025: Significance, theme and what ISRO, PM Modi said

National Space Day in India is observed on August 23 every year, commemorating the day India landed on the Moon.

The date was chosen to honour 23 August 2023, when Chandrayaan-3 made its historic soft landing on the Moon’s south pole.

The day is dedicated to celebrating the achievements of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and its remarkable journey in space exploration.

Also Read: National Space Day: The road in space travelled by ISRO

Historic mission

On this day in 2023, ISRO’s Vikram lander achieved a successful soft landing near the Moon’s south pole, making India the fourth nation to land on the Moon and the first to do so in its southernmost region.

The touchdown site was later named Shiv Shakti Point. This milestone stands as a powerful symbol of India’s growing scientific and technological capabilities.

First celebrated in 2024 following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s declaration, National Space Day honours India’s expanding role in global space exploration and recognises the contributions of its scientific community.

According to ISRO, the day "celebrates the enduring journey of exploration, innovation, and imagination, from the astronomical wisdom of ancient scholars to the cutting-edge frontiers of human spaceflight".

Also Read: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla returns to India after ISS mission

National Space Day 2025 theme

The theme for National Space Day 2025 is “Aryabhatta to Gaganyaan: Ancient Wisdom to Infinite Possibilities.”

This theme bridges India’s rich astronomical heritage, symbolised by Aryabhatta, with its future ambitions in space, represented by the Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme.

It also underlines how space science goes beyond exploration to address pressing challenges on Earth, such as climate change, agriculture, and disaster management.

Also Read: PM Modi declares Aug 23 as 'National Space Day', Chandrayaan-3 touchdown point as 'Shiva Shakti'

Bharatiya Antariksh station

As part of the two-day National Space Day celebrations that began on Friday (August 22), ISRO unveiled a model of the upcoming Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) module.

India aims to launch the first module of its homegrown space station by 2028 and establish a full-fledged space station by 2035, joining the select group of nations that operate orbital laboratories.

A model of the Bharat Antariksh Station is displayed at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi during the celebrations.

Marking the second National Space Day, political leaders across India paid tributes to the scientists behind the country’s space milestones.

Extending his greetings, Prime Minister Modi emphasised that India’s journey in space reflects the nation’s determination, innovation, and the brilliance of its scientists, who continue to push boundaries.

"Greetings on National Space Day! India's journey in space reflects our determination, innovation and the brilliance of our scientists pushing boundaries," Modi wrote on his X handle.